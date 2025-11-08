AdvertisementAdvert.
    XRP ETF Countdown Begins: '20 Day Clock in Effect,' Says Bloomberg Analyst

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 8/11/2025 - 13:24
    XRP ETF issuers are filing amendments to their S-1 registration statements, which include "no delay" language, boosting the chances of a sooner launch.
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The countdown for XRP spot ETF is on as asset manager 21Shares has filed an amended prospectus for its proposed spot XRP ETF, moving the fund closer to potential SEC approval under Section 8(a). More significant about the move is that 21Shares triggered an automatic effectiveness countdown for its spot XRP ETF.

    Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas highlighted this development in a recent tweet: "21Shares just dropped an 8(a) for their spot XRP ETF. 20 day clock in effect."

    Issuers are filing amendments to their S-1 registration statements, which include "no delaying amendment" language. Under U.S. securities law, the filings automatically become effective after 20 days unless the SEC steps in to issue a stay or request changes.

    This follows a similar move by other XRP ETF issuers, including Canary Capital Group, whose ETF filing has now entered a 20-day window.

    Countdown to XRP ETF begins

    In a tweet, Canary Capital wrote: "Get ready: Canary XRP ETF (XRPC) is coming soon." In late October, Canary Capital launched the first spot ETFs for Litecoin (LTC) and Hedera (HBAR) in the U.S., raising the chances of an XRP ETF launch.

    The XRP ETF would trade on Nasdaq under the ticker XRPC and hold XRP in custody with Gemini Trust Company and BitGo Trust Company, using the CoinDesk XRP CCIXber 60m New York Rate as its pricing benchmark.

    The optimism around XRP ETFs adds to a big week for Ripple, which also announced new partnerships with Mastercard and WebBank for RLUSD settlement, XRP Ledger, which surpassed 100 million ledgers, and Ripple's stablecoin RLUSD, which crossed the $1 billion milestone.

    The XRP community continues to watch for new developments regarding a spot XRP ETF in the U.S. If Canary’s registration passes automatically under 8(a) rules, another XRP spot ETF would become reality — a development that may boost institutional demand.

