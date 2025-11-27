XRP Burn Rate Jumps 31%, Is This Growth Sign?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP has witnessed a turbulent November despite high anticipation from investors on the performance outlook. With November having an average growth rate of 80.3%, many traders expected a rally, but the coin has registered a 17.58% decline in the last 30 days. This has led to traders watching the burn rate metric as a catalyst to stabilize the free-fall.

Burn rate surges as XRP battles market pressure

According to CryptoQuant data , the XRP burn rate soared by 31% in the last 24 hours. Notably, the XRP burnt jumped from 540.11673 on Nov. 25 to 708.840438 on Nov. 26, 2025. The marked increase suggests that the community is determined to stop the sell-off in pursuit of price stability.

For context, some projects employ the burn mechanism as a deflationary means to reduce circulating supply. When traders have fewer assets available to them due to tightened supply, it could help to drive up the value of the asset.

On the crypto market, XRP, which was on a downward slump, hit bottom at $2.15. The 31% spike in burn rate appears to have started having an impact as the coin gained 0.76% to change hands at $2.18 in the last 24 hours.

The trading volume is yet to exit the red zone as it posted a 3.46% decline to $3.89 billion within the same time frame.

There are indications that if the slight price increase is sustained, it could stimulate the market and rekindle investors’ confidence. This might trigger further growth in the price of XRP.

However, for XRP to stabilize, it needs to breach the $2.25 resistance level and hold steady above that price. If this happens, it could confirm a bullish reversal for the altcoin.

XRP institutional interest grows despite volatility

On the broader market, there has been institutional demand for XRP, suggesting increased accumulation from these groups of investors.

Meanwhile, Whale Alert recently spotted the movement of 110,193,345 XRP valued at around $224 million. The transaction indicates that an institution might be preparing fresh storage for the coin.

On the exchange-traded fund (ETF) front, the XRP ETF assets attracted $199 million within 48 hours as demand spiked. It is expected that these upticks in activity might stimulate the market, including retail traders, to engage with the asset.