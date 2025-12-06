Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Burn Metric Headed to Zero, Is Rally Over?

    By Caroline Amosun
    Sat, 6/12/2025 - 22:00
    XRP has declined by nearly 60% in its burn metric amid the unexpected price reversal that has seen the price record notable daily declines.
    Advertisement
    XRP Burn Metric Headed to Zero, Is Rally Over?
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Amid the declining crypto market trend, the XRP network activity has also taken a sharp turn from the decently high levels it has seen in recent days to a very low level.

    Advertisement

    As of Saturday, Dec. 6, data from XRPSCAN shows that the total number of XRP burned as fees has dropped from 462 XRP on Dec. 5 to just 186 XRP today.

    Notably, this marks a massive 59.7% decline in the XRP daily burn volume, suggesting significantly reduced network activity amid the broad crypto market uncertainty.

    HOT Stories
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP's Last Chance Before $1, Another Bitcoin (BTC) Wave to Set $100,000 in Stone, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Comeback to the Bottom is Possible
    Ethereum’s Buterin Advocates for Stronger Crypto
    XRP Hits Astonishing 1,694,200% Liquidation Imbalance, Vitalik Buterin Breaks Silence on Ethereum Outage, $185 Million in Bitcoin Exits Binance in Minutes – Crypto News Digest
    Morning Crypto Report: Elon Musk's SpaceX Relocates $100 Million in Bitcoin, USD Stablecoin $1 Million Exploit, New Cloudflare Outage Takes Down Coinbase

    Is XRP rebound still possible?

    Although the XRP burn metric has not proven to be a key determinant of its potential price action, the massive slowdown in the metric shows an overall downtrend in XRP’s on-chain movements, which shows that the demand for the asset for payments has been relatively low over the last day.

    Advertisement

    Historically, slowdowns like this fee-driven burn activity have often come at a time when the broader crypto market is slipping into another pullback phase.

    Thus, XRP might be entering another correction phase despite the short-lived resurgence witnessed earlier in the week. Amid this negative trend, all major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, are trading lower than previous levels over the past 24 hours.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 12/06/2025 - 10:48
    XRP ETFs Hit $1 Billion Milestone, What Comes Next?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Data from CoinMarketCap shows that XRP has declined by nearly 2% over the last day, trading at around $2.03 as of writing time.

    While the decline in the burn metric may not be used to predict what the next XRP price action will be, it hints at cooling momentum despite the recent XRP ETF hopes, reflecting a drop in payment transactions from institutions and retailers and also a drop in network movement.

    Despite these negative on-chain metrics, investors have remained optimistic about a potential breakout for XRP, with many expressing belief that the leading altcoin could still reclaim the crucial $3 level before the end of the year.

    This resilience portrayed by the XRP community is driven by the rapidly growing inflows pulled in by the existing XRP ETFs that have continued to show strong daily performance.

    #XRP #XRP Price Prediction #Spot XRP ETF #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 6, 2025 - 20:00
    Shibarium Reset? SHIB Explorer Reveals This Might Be Scenario
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Dec 6, 2025 - 16:29
    Ripple, XRP Won: SEC Lawsuit Filed This Date 5 Years Ago
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Hotstuff Labs launches Hotstuff, a DeFi native Layer 1 connecting On-Chain Trading with Global Fiat Rails
    iAero Protocol Launches Token Sweeper, Distributes 5% of LIQ Supply to Stakers
    VerifiedX and Blockdaemon Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Scalable DeFi Access Globally
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 6, 2025 - 22:00
    XRP Burn Metric Headed to Zero, Is Rally Over?
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Dec 6, 2025 - 20:00
    Shibarium Reset? SHIB Explorer Reveals This Might Be Scenario
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Dec 6, 2025 - 16:29
    Ripple, XRP Won: SEC Lawsuit Filed This Date 5 Years Ago
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD