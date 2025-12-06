$2 XRP May Soon Become No More Than a Dream: Bollinger Bands Warning

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP continues to trade in a manner that does not reflect the confidence that people had just a few days ago, and the Bollinger Bands across all major time frames on TradingView demonstrate why the market continues to drift lower instead of stabilizing.

Advertisement

The monthly chart provides the clearest indication of this: the midband remains below $2, hovering around the $1.82-$1.85 range.

This suggests that XRP never established a long-term foundation above that level. Although the rally pushed far beyond that level, the trend did not shift, and now the price is sliding back toward the zone that the market still treats as fair value.

Weekly candles confirm this pressure. XRP remains below the midband, which sits near $2.69, and continues to stick to the lower band, which sits around $1.94. This level has been approached multiple times without any strong rebound. Each attempt to move higher fades earlier, and the market refuses to hold above the $2.20-$2.30 range, which previously acted as a launchpad.

Advertisement

When a chart repeatedly returns to the same support level while exhibiting weaker movements on the way up, it typically culminates in a more aggressive retest.

Why XRP bulls need to act fast

The daily frame tightens the narrative even further. The midband here is around $2.12, and XRP has been sliding under it for weeks, repeatedly reaching the lower band near $1.95 without recovering. The bands themselves are starting to bend downward, which is usually a sign that momentum is not ready to flip.

Taken together, the trend still points to the sub-$2 area for XRP, and the shorter time frames are not pushing back against it. Unless buyers return with enough strength to reclaim the midbands, XRP is on track to revisit the level that the market never fully left.