Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    $2 XRP May Soon Become No More Than a Dream: Bollinger Bands Warning

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sat, 6/12/2025 - 6:09
    Bollinger Bands now show XRP losing its grip on the $2 area, with the monthly midband still below that level and weekly and daily charts hinting that $2 may soon turn from a base into a fading dream.
    Advertisement
    $2 XRP May Soon Become No More Than a Dream: Bollinger Bands Warning
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP continues to trade in a manner that does not reflect the confidence that people had just a few days ago, and the Bollinger Bands across all major time frames on TradingView demonstrate why the market continues to drift lower instead of stabilizing. 

    Advertisement

    The monthly chart provides the clearest indication of this: the midband remains below $2, hovering around the $1.82-$1.85 range. 

    This suggests that XRP never established a long-term foundation above that level. Although the rally pushed far beyond that level, the trend did not shift, and now the price is sliding back toward the zone that the market still treats as fair value.

    HOT Stories
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP's Last Chance Before $1, Another Bitcoin (BTC) Wave to Set $100,000 in Stone, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Comeback to the Bottom is Possible
    Ethereum’s Buterin Advocates for Stronger Crypto
    XRP Hits Astonishing 1,694,200% Liquidation Imbalance, Vitalik Buterin Breaks Silence on Ethereum Outage, $185 Million in Bitcoin Exits Binance in Minutes – Crypto News Digest
    Morning Crypto Report: Elon Musk's SpaceX Relocates $100 Million in Bitcoin, USD Stablecoin $1 Million Exploit, New Cloudflare Outage Takes Down Coinbase
    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    Weekly candles confirm this pressure. XRP remains below the midband, which sits near $2.69, and continues to stick to the lower band, which sits around $1.94. This level has been approached multiple times without any strong rebound. Each  attempt to move higher fades earlier, and the market refuses to hold above the $2.20-$2.30 range, which previously acted as a launchpad. 

    Advertisement

    When a chart repeatedly returns to the same support level while exhibiting weaker movements on the way up, it typically culminates in a more aggressive retest.

    Why XRP bulls need to act fast

    The daily frame tightens the narrative even further. The midband here is around $2.12, and XRP has been sliding under it for weeks, repeatedly reaching the lower band near $1.95 without recovering. The bands themselves are starting to bend downward, which is usually a sign that momentum is not ready to flip.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 12/05/2025 - 13:57
    Max Pain XRP Price for Bears Revealed: $12 Million at Risk
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    Taken together, the trend still points to the sub-$2 area for XRP, and the shorter time frames are not pushing back against it. Unless buyers return with enough strength to reclaim the midbands, XRP is on track to revisit the level that the market never fully left.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 6, 2025 - 3:00
    XRP Is Only Asset in Green Volume From Top 10
    ByArman Shirinyan
    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Dec 6, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP's Last Chance Before $1, Another Bitcoin (BTC) Wave to Set $100,000 in Stone, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Comeback to the Bottom is Possible
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Hotstuff Labs launches Hotstuff, a DeFi native Layer 1 connecting On-Chain Trading with Global Fiat Rails
    iAero Protocol Launches Token Sweeper, Distributes 5% of LIQ Supply to Stakers
    VerifiedX and Blockdaemon Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Scalable DeFi Access Globally
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 6, 2025 - 6:09
    $2 XRP May Soon Become No More Than a Dream: Bollinger Bands Warning
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 6, 2025 - 3:00
    XRP Is Only Asset in Green Volume From Top 10
    Arman Shirinyan
    News, Crypto Market Review, Price Analysis
    Dec 6, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP's Last Chance Before $1, Another Bitcoin (BTC) Wave to Set $100,000 in Stone, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Comeback to the Bottom is Possible
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD