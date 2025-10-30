XRP-Based Loans to Launch in December, Ethereum to $5,000, Western Union to Introduce Solana-Based Stablecoin — Crypto News Digest

Advertisement

Uphold to launch digital asset-backed loans starting December

U.S.-based crypto firm Uphold has proposed crypto loans in XRP, ETH, USDC and BTC.

Service rollout. Uphold announced plans to introduce digital asset-backed loans in December, beginning with a Florida launch.

On October 28, Uphold revealed plans to launch digital asset-backed loan services beginning in December, starting with a Florida rollout. The initiative, highlighted by crypto commentator Chad Steingraber on X, will allow users to borrow against XRP, Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin (BTC), and USD Coin (USDC).

The move comes amid renewed confidence in the crypto market and is expected to boost the practical use cases of major cryptocurrencies, potentially driving price appreciation.

Market impact. The move aligns with improving market sentiment and is expected to enhance the practical use cases of major cryptocurrencies.

Ethereum ETFs see $134M inflows as institutional demand surges

The price target for Ethereum is much higher than anticipated, but institutional investors might see it differently.

Institutional confidence. Ethereum is gaining renewed momentum as spot ETFs attract strong capital inflows.

With large-scale investors clearly regaining confidence in spot ETFs, Ethereum looks to be setting up for a significant institution-driven move. According to data available, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $149 million on Oct. 27, which was the third day in a row that they saw positive capital movement.

More significantly, there were zero net outflows from any of the nine active Ethereum spot ETFs, resulting in $134 million in total inflows. This is an uncommon and potent sign of ongoing institutional appetite.

This surge of inflows comes after the crypto ETF market stagnated in early October, indicating that high-cap assets are currently being favored by capital rotation. This institutional support for Ethereum may serve as the impetus needed to move prices above the crucial $4,200 resistance level, paving the way for a move toward $5,000, which analysts and fund managers are increasingly pointing to as the next sensible price target.

Western Union to launch Solana-based stablecoin USDPT in 2026

Western Union is reportedly preparing to jump into the stablecoin race with a Solana-based dollar-backed token.

Expansion move. Western Union is preparing to launch its own Solana-based stablecoin, dubbed the U.S. Dollar Payment Token (USDPT).

Denver-headquartered American multinational financial services corporation Western Union is on track to introduce a Solana-based stablecoin, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The product, dubbed the "U.S. Dollar Payment Token" (USDPT), is set to be launched next year. Western Union, which boasts a total of 100 million customers in more than 200 countries, aims to make transactions more efficient.

Strategic context. CEO Devin McGranahan described the project as the “next chapter” in Western Union’s legacy.

The remittance behemoth famously completed the very first transcontinental telegraph line back in 1861. President Devin McGranahan has stated that embracing represents the "next chapter" in its journey.

The company might now be facing more pressure to catch up with competitors, given that PayPal and MoneyGram have already stepped up their stablecoin game.