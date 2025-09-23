Advertisement
    Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) Crash? 2 Bullish and 1 Bearish Scenario

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Tue, 23/09/2025 - 12:30
    Shiba Inu might see recovery in foreseeable future as at least two bullish scenarios exist
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Despite months of consolidation in a tightening symmetrical triangle, Shiba Inu's future is tied to two questions: will it come back above the triangle or keep gaining descending momentum further? Technicals and on-chain activity give conflicting signals, offering investors a range of possible outcomes.

    Bullish scenarios

    Bearish scenario

    Bearish prospects: A decline to 2025 lows is possible. The obvious bearish risk, on the other hand, is that SHIB has already broken through important support and is unable to maintain the triangle’s lower boundary. There is a greater chance of a further decline if the price does not rise above $0.0000128. 

    Since RSI remains in neutral territory, SHIB can continue to decline. A breakdown might push the token back toward its annual lows, essentially wiping out most of 2025’s gains and putting an end to short-term bullish sentiment.

    Shiba Inu is currently at a turning point. Community-driven optimism may be rekindled by a bounce, but the bearish scenario will become more likely if resistance rejects it. Investors should keep a close eye on volume and on-chain flows in the upcoming weeks.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu
