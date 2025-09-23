Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) Crash? 2 Bullish and 1 Bearish Scenario

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.
Despite months of consolidation in a tightening symmetrical triangle, Shiba Inu's future is tied to two questions: will it come back above the triangle or keep gaining descending momentum further? Technicals and on-chain activity give conflicting signals, offering investors a range of possible outcomes.
Bullish scenarios
Bullish situation 1: A breakout in the direction of $0.000016. The symmetrical triangle’s own structure provides the first bullish scenario. In the past, when the price breaks out of the narrowing range, these formations frequently result in explosive volatility. Rekindled momentum and a move toward the $0.000016 zone could result from a breakout above resistance around $0.0000137.
Volume confirmation is needed for this move, but market interest is still present, considering that transaction counts recently topped 11,000 in mid-September before declining.
The second bullish scenario is a gradual recovery when selling pressure decreases. Changes in exchange rates provide another bullish perspective. The selling pressure has not increased much in spite of the breakdown below the lower support line. Limited sustained inflows are seen in exchange netflows, indicating that SHIB is not being significantly offloaded onto centralized markets.Advertisement
With the overall supply remaining steady and the activity recovering from recent lows, SHIB may be able to establish itself around $0.000012 and try to recover. This would not be an instant rally but rather a gradual ascent.
Bearish scenario
Bearish prospects: A decline to 2025 lows is possible. The obvious bearish risk, on the other hand, is that SHIB has already broken through important support and is unable to maintain the triangle’s lower boundary. There is a greater chance of a further decline if the price does not rise above $0.0000128.
Since RSI remains in neutral territory, SHIB can continue to decline. A breakdown might push the token back toward its annual lows, essentially wiping out most of 2025’s gains and putting an end to short-term bullish sentiment.
Shiba Inu is currently at a turning point. Community-driven optimism may be rekindled by a bounce, but the bearish scenario will become more likely if resistance rejects it. Investors should keep a close eye on volume and on-chain flows in the upcoming weeks.