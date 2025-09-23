Shiba Inu (SHIB) Loses 116,666,666,666 in 48 Hours: Biggest Market Crash?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu has experienced one of the worst market drops in 2025, with over 116 billion tokens liquidated in a single day. The current decline may signal the end of any short-term bullish momentum because this dramatic event occurs at the same time that SHIB broke below a crucial symmetrical triangle pattern.

Liquidations piling up

According to the liquidation chart, long positions accounted for the majority of losses, and the majority of liquidations were processed by exchanges like Gate and OKX. SHIB longs totaling over $1.04 million were destroyed, far outnumbering the comparatively small number of shorts that were liquidated. This disparity demonstrates how the market was significantly bullish before being taken by surprise selling pressure.

SHIB has clearly broken out of its multi-month triangle structure on the price chart. This is a formation that traders usually keep a close eye on because it suggests the possibility of significant volatility. SHIB fell below the lower trendline and important moving averages rather than breaking higher, which might have raised expectations of a recovery rally. Because they were unable to offer assistance, the 50-day and 100-day EMAs hastened the decline.

Shiba Inu losing even more

The price of SHIB is currently trading close to $0.00001216, down over 5% in the last 48 hours. Support levels at $0.00001180 and $0.00001120 are immediately under pressure from the breakdown, and if liquidations continue, there is a good chance that the market will continue to decline. Additionally, the RSI has dropped precipitously, approaching oversold territory and indicating strong seller momentum. The magnitude of this liquidation casts doubt on SHIB's immediate future.

Sentiment is harmed by a 116-billion-token wipeout, which also raises concerns about the viability of the speculative demand that once drove SHIB's rallies. The token runs the risk of declining further and possibly reversing much of its 2025 gains unless buying pressure quickly returns.

One of SHIB's greatest stress tests to date is occurring as a result of technical malfunctions that coincide with record liquidations. The current concern among many holders is whether this crash marks the start of a long-term decline or a brief shakeout.