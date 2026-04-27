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    Why April's Last Mid-Week Matters Most for XRP and Bitcoin: Between $2.5 Billion in ETF Inflows and 'Sell in May' Trap

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 27/04/2026 - 13:45
    A collision of $108 oil, a projected 1.5% GDP gap, and the Fed’s neutral stance puts $2.5 billion in BTC and XRP ETF inflows in April at risk ahead of May.
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    Why April's Last Mid-Week Matters Most for XRP and Bitcoin: Between $2.5 Billion in ETF Inflows and 'Sell in May' Trap
    Cover image via U.Today

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    The current week is shaping up to be the most important of the half-year for the crypto market. While Bitcoin and XRP recorded ETF inflows in April, $2.44 billion and $81.63 million respectively, investors are facing a "perfect storm". Macroeconomic data and seasonality factors may either confirm the digital assets' appeal or erase the entire spring growth.

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    First in line is the FOMC meeting on April 29, taking place against the backdrop of March PCE at 2.8%. This is "sticky" inflation that gives the regulator no reason to cut rates. 

    According to the minutes, the Fed has taken the most neutral stance possible, no longer trading direction, but probability. The systemic conflict is obvious: inflation demands tightness, while a weakening labor market calls for easing.

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    Oil shocks and GDP to test the 'Sell in May' theory

    Brent crude at $108.50, driven by paralysis in the Middle East, is pushing the global economy closer to recession. This overlaps with the classic market risk of the "Sell in May and Go Away" narrative. 

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    In 2026, this principle sounds especially alarming: if by May 1 investors do not see a dovish pivot from the Fed, profit-taking ahead of the summer slowdown could become widespread, turning a seasonal pattern into a large-scale risk-off move.

    Article image
    Bitcoin and XRP price action in April 2026, Source: TradingView

    The decisive trigger will be U.S. GDP data for Q1 2026, released on April 30. A dangerous gap is forming here: while the consensus forecast stands at 2.2%, Trading Economics analysts expect only 1.5%. 

    If actual figures confirm a sharp economic slowdown alongside above-target inflation, this will signal stagflation. For XRP, as a barometer of retail sentiment, this is the worst-case scenario: April ETF inflows could instantly turn into May outflows amid a broad decline in risk appetite.

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    In addition, S&P 500 giants (Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon) report this week. For Bitcoin, this is a moment of truth: will it act as "digital gold" and a hedge against stagflation, an advantage XRP does not have, or fall as high-tech beta alongside the stock market?

    By April 30, the market will get its answer - whether the current accumulation in XRP and BTC is a foundation for a breakout, or a trap ahead of a "bearish" summer and a global repricing of risk.

    #XRP #Bitcoin #Federal Reserve #XRP News #Bitcoin News
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