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    Why Aksel Kibar Believes Bitcoin Price Is Trap and This 'Rising Wedge' Signals Deeper Drop

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 22/03/2026 - 16:39
    Bitcoin at a crossroads? Analyst Aksel Kibar warns a "rising wedge" pattern could trigger a correction to $60,000. Discover why the current BTC trend might be a trap for bulls.
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    Why Aksel Kibar Believes Bitcoin Price Is Trap and This 'Rising Wedge' Signals Deeper Drop
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    A traditional markets analyst, Aksel Kibar, published a rare warning for Bitcoin investors, and according to his technical analysis the current price recovery is not the beginning of a new bull run, but only a technical trap within a global downtrend.

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    Thus, he emphasizes that in fact the long-term market structure has changed, and after Bitcoin failed to hold above the key highs of last year around $127,000 per BTC, the chart formed a large broadening pattern, followed by a sharp collapse.

    $60,000 could be next stop, says Kibar

    Now the price of Bitcoin is below its 365-day moving average, which is a classic sign of a bear market, and any short-term upward movements in such a situation Kibar considers only temporary consolidations before further decline.

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    The main reason for concern today, in his opinion, is the formation of a “rising wedge” pattern. This means that the BTC price is moving upward in a narrowing corridor, but each new local high barely exceeds the previous one. Such a structure is usually counter-trend and signals exhaustion of buyers.

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    Article image
    Bitcoin Chart Analysis, Source: Aksel Kibar

    Exactly at the level of $69,200, where Bitcoin is now, it is testing the lower boundary of this wedge. According to the analyst, the market has not yet found the final level for bottom fishing.

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    If the wedge is broken downward, which is now happening in real time, the next targets will be $60,000, the nearest psychological support that was tested in early February, and a deeper zone at $52,000-$48,000, where the current phase of correction may end.

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    The analyst calls for caution and advises not to take local growth as a change of the global trend. While the price remains significantly below $90,000 per BTC, the dominant trend remains downward.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin Price Prediction
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