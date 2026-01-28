AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    White House to Host Emergency Crypto Meeting: Details

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 28/01/2026 - 20:43
    The landmark crypto bill is currently deadlocked in the Senate as banks and exchanges are sparring over stablecoin yield.
    Advertisement
    White House to Host Emergency Crypto Meeting: Details
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The White House has called for an emergency summit on Monday to salvage the Digital Asset Market CLARITY Act, which has hit a significant roadblock in the Senate. 

    The impasse centers on stablecoin yield, according to a recent report by Reuters. 

    The stand-off 

    The summit, which is hosted by the White House's crypto council, aims to resolve a legislative deadlock that occurred after the Senate Banking Committee postponed a critical markup session on January 14.

    HOT Stories
    White House to Host Emergency Crypto Meeting: Details
    Breaking: Fidelity Lauching Ripple USD Competitor
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Delivers Ultra-Rare $0 Anomaly for Bulls, 429% Bitcoin Price Rise Everyone Forgot About, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Nears Legendary February "Win Streak": What to Expect?
    Ripple Exec: XRP Will Remain 'At the Heart' of Company Vision

    The primary point of contention is a proposed amendment that would ban crypto platforms and third-party exchanges from paying "interest" or "rewards" to those who hold stablecoins. 

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 01/21/2026 - 05:46
    Ripple President Makes Major Stablecoin Prediction
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    The amendment has been heavily lobbied for by the American Bankers Association (ABA)

    Traditional lenders argue that allowing stablecoin yield triggers a massive exodus of capital from traditional savings accounts.

    Advertisement

    The crypto industry, led by Coinbase, views these rewards as essential for customer utility.

    Coinbase's withdrawal 

    As reported by U.Today, Coinbase recently withdrew its support for the CLARITY Act. 

    This caused a rift within the industry, with Ripple arguing that a not-so-good bill would be better than no bill. 

    Coinbase's move to abruptly drop its support reportedly angered the White House. 

    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 19:30
    21Shares Reveals Bull Case for XRP
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 16:44
    Court Crushes Lawsuit Against Ripple
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    QXMP Labs Announces Activation of RWA Liquidity Architecture and $1.1 Trillion On-Chain Asset Registration
    The State of TRON H2 2025: Stablecoin Settlement at Scale Amid Rising Competition
    Toobit and LALIGA Celebrate Partnership with $1M Super Match Carnival
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 20:43
    White House to Host Emergency Crypto Meeting: Details
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 19:30
    21Shares Reveals Bull Case for XRP
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 16:44
    Court Crushes Lawsuit Against Ripple
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 15:55
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Slumps 99%, Will Price Recovery Stall?
    article image Caroline Amosun
    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 15:38
    Previous Bitcoin Bear Market Signal Emerges: CryptoQuant
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 20:43
    White House to Host Emergency Crypto Meeting: Details
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 19:30
    21Shares Reveals Bull Case for XRP
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 16:44
    Court Crushes Lawsuit Against Ripple
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all