    Ripple Targets $50 Billion Valuation, What About IPO Plans?

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 11/03/2026 - 20:22
    Ripple Labs is doubling down on its private market dominance..
    Ripple Targets $50 Billion Valuation, What About IPO Plans?
    San Francisco-based blockchain payments giant Ripple has initiated a massive share buyback program that values the company at a staggering $50 billion, Bloomberg reports

    At the same time, Ripple's top executives have a clear message on initial public offering plans: do not hold your breath.

    The $750 million buyback 

    According to Bloomberg, Ripple is looking to repurchase up to $750 million in shares from its current investors and employees. The tender offer is expected to remain open through the end of April.

    Ripple Cofounder Jed McCaleb Named on Forbes Rich List, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Has Chance to Break $3.5 Billion Price Threshold, Bitcoin Miner MARA Starts Selling BTC: Morning Crypto Report

    Ripple remains one of the most valuable private entities in the digital asset space. 

    In November 2025, the company raised $500 million from heavyweight backers, Citadel Securities, at a $40 billion valuation. It has now experienced a 25% valuation increase in just a few months.

    The startup previously attempted a $1 billion buyback at the $40 billion valuation, but it saw surprisingly low participation. At the time, the crypto market was booming, and employees were reluctant to sell their shares. Now, they are seemingly more eager to cash out now that the market has experienced a substantial correction. 

    The buyback follows a year of massive capital deployment. Ripple has spent billions to expand its infrastructure beyond basic payments with massive acquisitions of the likes of Hidden Road. 

    Why Ripple is staying private 

    Ripple is a fixture among the top 10 most valuable private companies globally. It ranks alongside titans like SpaceX and OpenAI. Of course, there is always speculation about the firm's potential public listing. 

    However, Ripple’s leadership has completely shut down the prospect of a near-term IPO.

    In recent interviews, Ripple President Monica Long has explicitly stated that the firm has "no plans for an IPO." As of now, there is no timeline. 

    CEO Brad Garlinghouse has also previously shut down IPO rumors. 

