Crypto Market Review: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Took Worst Hit in 2026, Ethereum (ETH) Will Be Brutally Tested, Is Solana (SOL) on the Edge of a Volatility Implosion?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Throughout 2026, Shiba Inu has become one of the most stressed assets on the cryptocurrency market. The token's price structure is severely weakened as a result of its inability to regain any significant momentum following months of continuous decline.

Trend flipping

The asset has been dominated by a broader bearish trend this year, which has been reinforced by the failure of even brief recovery attempts to produce long-term upside.

SHIB is currently trading close to the $0.0000056 range, which shows how far the token has dropped from its prior highs. The chart unequivocally demonstrates a recurring pattern of lower highs and lower lows, indicating that sellers are still in complete control of the market. The asset has not been able to establish a steady upward trend because every attempt at recovery has been met with fresh selling pressure.

The recent fakeout rally, which briefly hinted that SHIB might be getting ready for a comeback, was one of the most telling moments. After rising above local lows, the price got close to the 26-day exponential moving average, which was its first significant technical barrier. For a brief while, it seemed like buyers were at last making progress.

Advertisement

Shiba Inu gets rejected

But that optimism was short-lived. The entire move was a classic fakeout since SHIB was firmly rejected rather than overcoming the resistance. Even the earliest stage of a possible trend reversal is currently unattainable, as demonstrated by the failure at the 26 EMA.

Fakeouts of this kind can be especially detrimental to market confidence. When a move fails, traders who entered positions anticipating a breakout are frequently compelled to exit, which can increase selling pressure. The rejection, in SHIB's case, supported the notion that the larger downward trend is still present.

Advertisement

The future appears uncertain. The market will probably continue to be under pressure as long as the price stays below major moving averages. Although short-term rallies are still possible, particularly if the overall cryptocurrency market stabilizes, they might not be able to turn into long-term recoveries.

Ethereum's stabilization chances

As the asset tries to stabilize following months of intense selling pressure, Ethereum is nearing another crucial point. The $2,000 mark is no longer the primary psychological or technical barrier for Ethereum, despite the market's recent temporary stability in that area.

The 26-day exponential moving average, which presently serves as the most important resistance zone, is where the actual battlefield is located higher on the chart.

Ethereum has been stuck in a distinct downward structure for a number of months. The price chart consistently displays lower highs and lower lows, indicating that the general trend is still bearish. The asset has not been able to develop sustained upward momentum because every attempt at recovery has been stopped by declining resistance.

For traders earlier in the cycle, the $2,000 mark held great psychological significance. Because they represent important sentiment thresholds, round numbers have historically drawn attention.

Recent price trends, however, indicate that the market has already reached this level. Earlier this year, Ethereum briefly broke below it. Since then, it has traded around that level without producing the strong reactions that typically accompany a significant psychological barrier.

The 26 EMA, where selling activity seems to be concentrated, is now Ethereum's true challenge. Sellers swiftly surface and drive the market back down each time the price gets close to this moving average. This pattern suggests that a lot of traders use the 26 EMA as a crucial decision point, either to open new short trades or to close long positions.

A break above the 26 EMA would indicate a change in short-term momentum and possibly pave the way for a more significant recovery move. But for the time being, Ethereum is still constrained by a number of barriers.

Solana's tighter market range

Solana is about to enter a technical phase that might cause volatility to spike. The asset is starting to stabilize close to local lows after months of decline and frequent rejection by major moving averages. Even though the price is still relatively stable, a number of indicators point to the possibility that the market is getting ready for a much bigger move.

Solana is currently trading between $85 and $87, consolidating following a sharp decline that began earlier in the year. The 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages are all above the price, indicating that the overall trend is still obviously negative. These levels support the longer-term downward trend and continue to serve as significant resistance zones.

Solana is forming higher lows along a rising support line, forming a tightening range, according to recent price action. This kind of compression frequently heralds an impending expansion in volatility, particularly following extended downward pressure.

Solana derivates staying up

This possibility is supported by CoinGlass derivative data. There has been a noticeable increase in futures activity around Solana, as traders position themselves for a more significant directional move. Despite the comparatively muted price movement, market participants are becoming more active, according to metrics pertaining to open interest and trading flows.

Solana has not yet confirmed a breakout in spite of these signals. The fact that the price is still stuck in a small range indicates that the market is still applying pressure rather than releasing it. The duration of this stabilization phase may vary, but the final breakout is typically stronger the longer the compression lasts.