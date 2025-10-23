AdvertisementAdvert.
    Fidelity's Timmer Reveals Why Bitcoin Bulls Should Be Cautious

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 23/10/2025 - 19:42
    Fidelity's Timmer has named the key reason why gold and Bitcoin bulls should be at least a little worried
    Fidelity's Timmer Reveals Why Bitcoin Bulls Should Be Cautious
    In a recent social media post, Fidelity's Jurrien Timmer has implied that both gold and Bitcoin might be getting overvalued. 

    He has noted that the two assets represent 133% of M2, which represents the entire US money supply that includes cash, deposits, and so on.

    BREAKING: Binance's CZ Pardoned
    'Bitcoin Charlatan': Canadian Billionaire Slams Strategy's Saylor
    Morning Crypto Report: Death Cross Puts $2 XRP at Risk, Ripple CTO Warns About Crypto Wallets Scam, Bitcoin Hits 700% Liquidation Imbalance

    This is close to the 1980 peak of the yellow metal's value relative to M2 

    That said, Timmer did not explicitly state that these assets have already peaked. However, he believes that bears should be somewhat cautious.  

    "It’s something to keep in mind after gold’s stratospheric run," he said. 

    Two key trends

    In a follow-up post, he claims that Bitcoin and gold are essentially a play on two trends: US fiscal dominance and the challenge to dollar dominance. 

    Countries and investors are looking for non-dollar assets that could serve as viable alternatives. 

