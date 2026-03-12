AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Vitalik Buterin Rewrites Ethereum's Core Values With Three Key Points That Will Define Ether's Future

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 12/03/2026 - 16:07
    Vitalik Buterin redefines Ethereum as "global shared memory." Explore his three key pillars: data availability, spam protection and smart contracts.
    Advertisement
    Vitalik Buterin Rewrites Ethereum's Core Values With Three Key Points That Will Define Ether's Future
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum cofounder and one of the key visionaries of the crypto industry, shared a post today on social network X titled with a general line about why ETH is needed for anything. Notably, Buterin calls for a change in perspective, arguing that the community should move away from fanaticism and marketing noise, and outlining three fundamental roles for Ethereum.

    Advertisement

    From 2020 high fees to data revolution

    The first is a global bulletin board. As Buterin explains, many cryptographic protocols need a place where data can be written in a way that everyone can see it and no one can delete it. In the past, this was expensive, but with the PeerDAS upgrade, Ethereum can begin to store huge volumes of such data very cheaply. In this context, the blockchain is not needed for computation but simply as a guarantee of data availability.

    Second, Buterin explains that in fully free, permissionless systems, it is impossible to simply ban registrations. To prevent systems from being overwhelmed with spam, for example through Sybil attacks, every action must cost a tiny but real amount of money. 

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Rises as 58% of Binance Top Traders Go Long, Ripple Treasury Vice President Highlights 'Big Unlock,' Bitcoin Whale Buys More After Two Years of Dormancy: Morning Crypto Report 'Total Lie': Brian Armstrong and Coinbase Execs Deny Lobbying Against Bitcoin

    Ether, in his view, serves as a universal tool for paying for APIs, protecting against spam and creating security deposits that are burned when rules are violated.

    Advertisement

    Finally, the third element of Buterin’s updated vision is smart contracts as a matter of convenience. He argues that everything can be computed on the user’s own computer, with only the result sent to the blockchain through zero-knowledge proofs. However, smart contracts on ETH function as a standard that allows different programs to easily communicate with each other and manage digital objects within a single environment.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 03/12/2026 - 15:22
    BlackRock Sweetens Staked Ethereum ETF Launch With 50% Fee Cut for First $2.5 Billion
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement

    As a conclusion, Buterin described Ethereum as the "global shared memory of the world." Ether, he says, is no longer just a platform for speculation but a foundation for a future technology stack that protects privacy and resists censorship in the modern world.

    #Ethereum #Ethereum News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 12, 2026 - 16:03
    Binance Delists 21 Cryptocurrencies at Once
    ByCaroline Amosun
    News
    Mar 12, 2026 - 15:59
    Ripple Removes 25 Million RLUSD From Ethereum Supply as Token Burning Continues
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Gaming Giant Square Enix Becomes Node Validator on the Tezos Blockchain
    Bybit Pay Joins the Mastercard Crypto Credential Network, Simplifying Verifiable Crypto Transfers
    MEXC Records $175M Net Inflows in February, Ranking 4th Among Global CEXs
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 12, 2026 - 16:07
    Vitalik Buterin Rewrites Ethereum's Core Values With Three Key Points That Will Define Ether's Future
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 12, 2026 - 16:03
    Binance Delists 21 Cryptocurrencies at Once
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Mar 12, 2026 - 15:59
    Ripple Removes 25 Million RLUSD From Ethereum Supply as Token Burning Continues
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all