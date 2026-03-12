AdvertisementAdvert.
    Binance Delists 21 Cryptocurrencies at Once

    By Caroline Amosun
    Thu, 12/03/2026 - 16:03
    Binance Alpha has reduced the number of tokens trading on the platform by 21 as the exchange now considers the assets unqualified for its listing standard.
    The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, has just conducted a mass removal of tokens from its exchange, according to an official announcement released earlier today.

    On Thursday, Feb. 12, at exactly 12:00 p.m. UTC, Binance delisted 21 cryptocurrencies from Binance Alpha after it detected that the affected cryptocurrencies no longer meet its listing standards.

    Some of the tokens removed from Binance Alpha earlier today include MIRROR (Black Mirror Experience), SHARDS (WorldShards), FST (FreeStyle Classic), DGC (DecentralGPT), COA (Alliance Games), ULTI (Ultiverse) and TGT (TOKYO GAMES TOKEN).

    Furthermore, other tokens include AGON (AGON Agent), BNB Card, AFT (AIFlow), PFVS (Puffverse), SGC, RDO (Reddio), ELDE (Elderglade), MILK (MilkyWay), TAT (Tell A Tale), BOT (Hyperbot), SSS (Sparkle), SUBHUB (SubHub), PLANCK (Planck) and OOOO.

    Binance retains selling opportunity 

    While this is not the first time Binance will be removing multiple tokens from its platform at once, the move is part of its efforts to keep its exchange in check while maintaining strict quality standards.

    However, the removal of the tokens did not stop the exchange from allowing holders to sell off their tokens.

    Binance announced that users will still be able to sell the delisted tokens through supported interfaces like the Market tab in Binance Wallet or the Alpha asset section.

    While the tokens were initially listed on Binance Alpha, it is important to note that they were never fully launched on the Binance trading platform.

    This is because the tokens carried risks and are extremely volatile, potentially exposing holders to losses. Hence, they have been limited to Binance Alpha, where emerging blockchain projects are listed, usually for experimental purposes.

    #Binance #Blockchain
