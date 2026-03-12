AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple Removes 25 Million RLUSD From Ethereum Supply as Token Burning Continues

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Thu, 12/03/2026 - 15:59
    Total of 51 million Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoins burned within the last 24 hours as activity ramps up.
    Advertisement
    Ripple Removes 25 Million RLUSD From Ethereum Supply as Token Burning Continues
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    In a recent update shared by Ripple stablecoin tracker X account, 25,000,000 RLUSD were burned at the RLUSD Treasury. The transaction details supplied revealed an Ethereum transaction hash supplied by Ethereum, indicating the burn was performed on the Ethereum blockchain.

    Advertisement

    The recent burn follows a mint of 6,060,694 RLUSD on Ethereum blockchain, with the blockchain seeing a string of minting and burning events, especially in the last 24 hours. 

    Within the last 24 hours, Ripple stablecoin tracker reported three other separate burn transactions: two were on the Ethereum blockchain, while the third was on the XRP Ledger.

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Rises as 58% of Binance Top Traders Go Long, Ripple Treasury Vice President Highlights 'Big Unlock,' Bitcoin Whale Buys More After Two Years of Dormancy: Morning Crypto Report 'Total Lie': Brian Armstrong and Coinbase Execs Deny Lobbying Against Bitcoin

    Two separate transactions saw a burn of eight million Ripple USD  and three million Ripple USD on Ethereum, respectively, while 15 million RLUSD were burned on the XRP Ledger. This totals 26 million RLUSD burned in these three transactions. 

    Advertisement

    A fourth transaction reported in recent hours brings this total to 51 million RLUSD burned all within the last 24 hours. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 03/10/2026 - 13:15
    Ripple Reduces RLUSD Supply on Ethereum by One Million Tokens
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement

    Meanwhile, the burn activity did not happen separately, as it was accompanied by mint events, with more RLUSD entering circulation.

    In the last 24 hours, 29,000,000 RLUSD and 14,990,000 RLUSD were minted at the RLUSD Treasury, adding to the Ethereum supply.

    RLUSD activity ramps up in March

    Ripple Stablecoin Tracker documents increased activity for RLUSD so far in the month of March, with a number of minting and burn events.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 02/27/2026 - 15:45
    Ripple Mints 20 Million RLUSD on Ethereum to Bolster Stablecoin Liquidity
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    On March 11,  25 million RLUSD were burned on the XRP Ledger in two separate transactions of 15 million and 10 million RLUSD, while 999,965 RLUSD were removed from the Ethereum supply through burning. A total of 7,000,965 RLUSD were minted on Ethereum on March 9, with other days at the start of March also seeing RLUSD activity — either minting or burning. 

    In a recent development, Ripple is obtaining an Australian Financial Services License (AFSL). With this, Ripple now has more than 75 regulatory licenses around the world, making it one of the most licensed crypto companies.

    #RLUSD #Ripple News #Ethereum
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 12, 2026 - 15:54
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Records Surprise 4.2% Rally to Overtake Zcash (ZEC) Among Top 30 Cryptocurrencies
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 12, 2026 - 15:51
    Shibarium Update: 41% of Blocks Now Synced as Shiba Inu Awaits Completion
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Gaming Giant Square Enix Becomes Node Validator on the Tezos Blockchain
    Bybit Pay Joins the Mastercard Crypto Credential Network, Simplifying Verifiable Crypto Transfers
    MEXC Records $175M Net Inflows in February, Ranking 4th Among Global CEXs
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 12, 2026 - 15:59
    Ripple Removes 25 Million RLUSD From Ethereum Supply as Token Burning Continues
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 12, 2026 - 15:54
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Records Surprise 4.2% Rally to Overtake Zcash (ZEC) Among Top 30 Cryptocurrencies
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 12, 2026 - 15:51
    Shibarium Update: 41% of Blocks Now Synced as Shiba Inu Awaits Completion
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all