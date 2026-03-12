AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    VeryAI Raises $10M to Launch Palm-Scan Identity Verification Platform Based on Solana

    By Dan Burgin
    Thu, 12/03/2026 - 16:00
    VeryAI has secured $10 million in seed funding led by Polychain Capital to develop a palm-based biometric verification system designed to combat AI-generated identities and deepfake fraud.
    Advertisement
    VeryAI Raises $10M to Launch Palm-Scan Identity Verification Platform Based on Solana
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Google
    Advertisement

    VeryAI, a startup developing identity verification technology for the AI era, has raised $10 million in seed funding to expand its “Proof of Reality” platform. The round was led by Polychain Capital, with additional participation from Berggruen Institute and Anagram.

    The investment represents the company’s first external funding and coincides with the launch of its initial product: a hardware-free palm scan verification system designed to authenticate real human users in an increasingly AI-driven online environment.

    The company says the technology addresses rising concerns about synthetic identities, deepfakes, and automated bots that can bypass traditional authentication methods.

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Rises as 58% of Binance Top Traders Go Long, Ripple Treasury Vice President Highlights 'Big Unlock,' Bitcoin Whale Buys More After Two Years of Dormancy: Morning Crypto Report 'Total Lie': Brian Armstrong and Coinbase Execs Deny Lobbying Against Bitcoin

    Smartphone-based palm verification and deepfake

    As generative AI tools become more sophisticated, identity verification systems such as facial recognition, CAPTCHAs, and two-factor authentication are facing growing limitations. 

    Advertisement

    Synthetic media and automated systems can increasingly replicate human behavior online, making it more difficult for platforms to distinguish genuine users from artificial accounts.

    Industry data cited by the company suggests that the time required for attackers to breach systems has increased by 22% since 2023, with the average compromise now occurring in roughly 48 minutes.

    VeryAI aims to address these vulnerabilities by introducing biometric verification based on palm recognition, a method the company argues is both highly unique and rarely exposed publicly compared with facial images or fingerprints.

    Advertisement

    The platform captures palm scans using a standard smartphone camera, eliminating the need for specialized biometric hardware. According to VeryAI, the system analyzes distinctive palm features to create a secure digital identity marker.

    Against digital fraud

    The company reports that its verification model achieves a false acceptance rate of approximately 1 in 10 million when verifying a single hand. 

    Using scans from both hands reduces the probability of a false match to about 1 in 100 trillion, significantly lower than many facial recognition systems, which often operate around 1 in 1 million.

    Zach Meltzer, founder and CEO of VeryAI, said the platform aims to modernize identity verification as digital fraud becomes increasingly sophisticated.

    “Privacy is a human right. But deepfakes and synthetic content present weaknesses that current systems simply can’t keep up with,” Meltzer said. “VeryAI is restoring trust in identity verification by replacing outdated methods with solutions that are accurate, private and frictionless.”

    The platform is built on the Solana network, where identity registrations derived from palm scans are recorded on-chain. The company chose Solana for its fast transaction finality and relatively low costs compared with many other blockchain networks.

    Anatoly Yakovenko, co-founder of Solana, is also participating in the project as an angel investor.

    Blockchain infrastructure: Proof-of-Reality

    To enhance privacy and interoperability, the system integrates Zero Knowledge Proofs (ZKP) along with the Solana Attestation Service. These technologies allow users to verify their identity across decentralized applications without revealing personal information.

    VeryAI is also integrating ZK compression technology from Light Protocol, which stores state roots on-chain while validating compressed data off-chain. This approach reduces storage costs while maintaining the security guarantees of blockchain verification.

    Once a verification process is completed, the system generates a non-traceable digital identifier that proves an authentication event occurred without linking it to a specific person. The company emphasizes that palm images themselves are not stored.

    Instead, the platform retains irreversible feature representations derived from the scan. According to the company, these mathematical representations cannot be reconstructed into the original biometric image, protecting user privacy while enabling reliable verification.

    To support ongoing research into AI security, the startup has also added Matthew Groh, an assistant professor at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, as an advisor. VeryAI plans to collaborate with the university on research aimed at improving human resilience to deepfakes and strengthening the detection of synthetic media.

    The company operates a B2B business model, allowing cryptocurrency exchanges, fintech platforms, and online services to integrate palm-based identity verification into their existing authentication systems. Partners are expected to pay subscription-based fees tied to monthly user verification volumes.

    The newly raised funding will be used to expand the Proof-of-Reality platform and develop additional technologies aimed at distinguishing real human users from AI-generated identities.

    #Zero Knowledge Proof #AI #Solana
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 12, 2026 - 15:59
    Ripple Removes 25 Million RLUSD From Ethereum Supply as Token Burning Continues
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 12, 2026 - 15:54
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Records Surprise 4.2% Rally to Overtake Zcash (ZEC) Among Top 30 Cryptocurrencies
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Gaming Giant Square Enix Becomes Node Validator on the Tezos Blockchain
    Bybit Pay Joins the Mastercard Crypto Credential Network, Simplifying Verifiable Crypto Transfers
    MEXC Records $175M Net Inflows in February, Ranking 4th Among Global CEXs
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 12, 2026 - 15:59
    Ripple Removes 25 Million RLUSD From Ethereum Supply as Token Burning Continues
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 12, 2026 - 15:54
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Records Surprise 4.2% Rally to Overtake Zcash (ZEC) Among Top 30 Cryptocurrencies
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 12, 2026 - 15:51
    Shibarium Update: 41% of Blocks Now Synced as Shiba Inu Awaits Completion
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all