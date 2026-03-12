AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Records Surprise 4.2% Rally to Overtake Zcash (ZEC) Among Top 30 Cryptocurrencies

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 12/03/2026 - 15:54
    SHIB defies the market with a 4.2% price spike. With a $3.47 billion valuation, Shiba Inu secures its spot in the Top 30 ahead of Zcash as investors eye upcoming US GDP and employment data.
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Records Surprise 4.2% Rally to Overtake Zcash (ZEC) Among Top 30 Cryptocurrencies
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    The digital assets market continues to remain in an accumulation phase, yet for some tokens, it is accompanied by price spikes. In particular, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is showing dynamics today that differ from its larger counterparts, such as Bitcoin, gaining around 4.2% from the opening and peaking above $0.000006 per token.

    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    The drivers behind this surge remain unclear, though as noted in the morning report by U.Today, the majority of top traders on Binance are long on Shiba Inu, while the token’s 24-hour trading volume is, on the contrary, declining, and currently stands at $155 million, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Daily Chart, Source: TradingVIew

    Is SHIB's growth signaling market-wide "risk-on" move?

    Thanks to this kind of market outperformance, the token has managed to climb one spot above in the cryptocurrency market capitalization ranking by CoinMarketCap. With a valuation of $3.478 billion, it currently holds 26th place, overtaking Zcash (ZEC), a popular privacy-focused cryptocurrency that has been actively promoted by the Solana community, including Helios CEO Mert Mumtaz, as well as well-known financial thinker Naval Ravikant.

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Rises as 58% of Binance Top Traders Go Long, Ripple Treasury Vice President Highlights 'Big Unlock,' Bitcoin Whale Buys More After Two Years of Dormancy: Morning Crypto Report 'Total Lie': Brian Armstrong and Coinbase Execs Deny Lobbying Against Bitcoin
    Article image
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Above Zcash in Major Crypto Ranking, Source: CoinMarketCap

    Now that Shiba Inu (SHIB) is ahead of Zcash and is confidently securing its place among the top 30 largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, it is clear how the market currently gauges the risk, with utility play such as ZEC lagging behind purely speculative SHIB. 

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 03/12/2026 - 14:45
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Triggers 6.8 Million SHIB Removal From Circulation
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    Whether this dynamic will continue toward the end of the week remains to be seen, especially considering that over the weekend, on Friday, March 13, key macroeconomic releases are expected, including preliminary GDP data for the fourth quarter of 2025, as well as employment figures and consumer sentiment readings.

    #Shiba Inu #SHIB #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Zcash
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 12, 2026 - 15:51
    Shibarium Update: 41% of Blocks Now Synced as Shiba Inu Awaits Completion
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 12, 2026 - 15:22
    BlackRock Sweetens Staked Ethereum ETF Launch With 50% Fee Cut for First $2.5 Billion
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Gaming Giant Square Enix Becomes Node Validator on the Tezos Blockchain
    Bybit Pay Joins the Mastercard Crypto Credential Network, Simplifying Verifiable Crypto Transfers
    MEXC Records $175M Net Inflows in February, Ranking 4th Among Global CEXs
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 12, 2026 - 15:54
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Records Surprise 4.2% Rally to Overtake Zcash (ZEC) Among Top 30 Cryptocurrencies
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 12, 2026 - 15:51
    Shibarium Update: 41% of Blocks Now Synced as Shiba Inu Awaits Completion
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 12, 2026 - 15:22
    BlackRock Sweetens Staked Ethereum ETF Launch With 50% Fee Cut for First $2.5 Billion
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all