    Shibarium Update: 41% of Blocks Now Synced as Shiba Inu Awaits Completion

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Thu, 12/03/2026 - 15:51
    Shiba Inu community continues to watch out for further updates.
    According to a notice on Shiba Inu layer 2 Shibariumscan explorer, 41% of blocks are already indexed, with indexing to the chain ongoing.

    The implication of this is that some of the counts shown by the Shibarium Explorer might not be accurate.

    At the start of March, Shibizens reported that users observed that certain tokens and NFTs were not displaying correctly on Shibarium Scan or within wallet NFT tabs. Shibizens indicated that this issue might be due to explorer indexing delays and a temporary bridge update. This is because there was no indication of asset loss on Shibarium itself.

    Indexing is not new to explorers as they utilize this to report blockchain data. With 41% or less than half of the blocks on Shibarium indexed, the counts for total blocks, transactions and wallet addresses remain low.

    In February, it was reported that Shibarium was migrating to a new server to enhance performance and improve overall reliability. This month, Shibizens provided an RPC Update Clarification, following questions on what changed with the Shibarium RPC. The old RPC, which refers to endpoints used previously by wallets and dApps, was retired, giving way to a new RPC.

    The Shiba Inu community continues to watch out for further updates, as well as completed maintenance on Shibariumscan, while anticipating a privacy upgrade to Shibarium blockchain later this year.

    Shibarium slowly recovering

    Shiba Inu team member Lucie highlights ongoing recovery for Shiba Inu's layer 2, Shibarium. "Shibarium is getting back slowly," Lucie wrote in a recent tweet, highlighting that the "SHIB ecosystem has taken every hit, every bear market headline, and every it’s over post. Yet here we are. Step by step. Exchange supply is shrinking. Whales are moving."

    SOU went live in February. SOU, an abbreviation for "Shib owes you," is an on-chain NFT intended as a good-faith effort to support impacted Shibarium users with payouts, donations and occasional rewards.

    At the time of writing, SHIB was up 1.61% in the last 24 hours to $0.000005932.

