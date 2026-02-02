U.Today Crypto Digest: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Eyes Potential 700% Rally, XRP Ledger Breaks Historical Record, Peter Brandt Issues Bearish Bitcoin Price Prediction

Advertisement

Shiba Inu revisits historic accumulation zone

The Shiba Inu meme coin is back at the same price zone that triggered 1,200% in 2021 and 526% in 2024.

Potential rally. SHIB has returned to the same long-term accumulation band that preceded its biggest rallies: +1,200% in 2021 and +526% in 2024.

After a brutal end-of-the-week sell-off, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is once again circling the same accumulation band that sparked two of the most vertical rallies in its chart history — first a 1,200% surge in 2021, then a 526% pop in 2024. Both originated from what now appears to be a long-term price compression zone just below the $0.00001 threshold.

700% upside. Current price action mirrors past cycles, with a potential bottom near $0.00000750.

Now that "legendary" level is back in focus as visible on the TradingView chart. Some may call it a fractal, others a stone-cold bottom, but one thing is for sure: if SHIB's 2026 cycle follows the same sequence as five and two years ago — bottoming out around $0.00000750 and then repeating even the median of its previous percentage moves — the projection points to a 700% upside from here, placing SHIB near $0.00006 at its peak.

XRP Ledger hits record usage

XRP is painting a grim signal in addition to the number of the beast.

New ATH. XRP Ledger payment activity has surged to an all-time high of nearly 1.9 million daily transactions.

Even as activity on XRP Ledger itself soars to previously unheard-of heights, the XRP market is currently going through one of its most turbulent periods in recent months. For both traders and long-term holders, this discrepancy between on-chain growth and price performance is creating a perplexing environment.

Bullish sign. Elevated transaction counts suggest continued participation from large players and automated payment systems.

According to recent XRP Ledger data, the network's payment activity has reached an all-time high, with nearly 1.9 million transactions per day between accounts. This accomplishment sets a record for the network and demonstrates that, in spite of market volatility, real usage and transactional demand are still rising.

The spike supports the notion that XRP infrastructure is still being used actively, since it indicates significant activity from big players and automated payment flows.

Peter Brandt flags deeper Bitcoin correction

Peter Brandt identified a mid-term downside target at "58th Street."

More sell-off. Peter Brandt warned that Bitcoin’s correction is not over following the Jan. 31 sell-off that pushed BTC toward the $77,000 area.

Veteran proprietary trader Peter Brandt has warned Bitcoin bulls that the cryptocurrency’s current correction is far from over. Following the brutal Jan. 31 market flush that saw Bitcoin tumble to the $77,000 range, Brandt took to X to identify his downside target: "58th Street."

"The conductor will be coming through the train collecting tickets so make sure you are on the right train. Choo choo $BTC," he quipped.

Buy signal. The $37,000–$62,000 range is highlighted as a historically important band, often associated with generational buying opportunities.

Brandt accompanied his prediction with a long-term monthly chart of Bitcoin against the U.S. Dollar, utilizing a "Bitcoin Power Law V2.0" indicator. The chart depicts Bitcoin trading within a massive logarithmic growth channel defined by three key zones. The current price action shows Bitcoin recently attempting to push into this zone near $98,000 before being sharply rejected.

Currently sitting around the $37,000–$62,000 range, this band has historically marked generational buying opportunities. A central trendline that acts as a "fair value" magnet for the price.