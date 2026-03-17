XRP Ledger (XRPL) Breaks 13-Year Milestone in Nonempty Wallets as Adoption Peaks

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The XRP Ledger (XRPL) has hit a new milestone of 7.7 million users for the first time in over 13 years since its launch. As highlighted by market intelligence platform Santiment, these refer to nonempty wallets on the XRP Ledger.

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XRP adoption grows as active wallets hit five-week peak

Notably, the massive count signals widespread adoption of XRP Ledger after 13 years, which is largely driven by growing network activity. It indicates that over 7.7 million wallets contain at least some XRP and not a zero balance.

This matters for the ecosystem as, the more holders are active, the larger the user base and possible increased expansion.

According to Santiment, these users are not leaving the XRP dormant in their wallet but are actively transacting. Their transaction recently hit a five-week peak of 46,767 on March 16, 2026. It shows that more people are actively using XRP now than in the past.

👫 XRP Ledger now has more than 7.7M holders (non-empty wallets) for the first time in its 13+ year history, as its usage continues to grow.



📈 Additionally, Monday closed with a 5-week high of 46,767 active addresses as $XRP's price jumped +14% in 48-hour span, breaching $1.60. pic.twitter.com/SKTO5L4W6o — Santiment (@santimentfeed) March 17, 2026

This real-world utility coincides with a significant 14% price rally that supported XRP’s climb past the $1.50 resistance. As of this writing, XRP exchanges hands at $1.51, which represents a 2.83% increase in the last 24 hours. The coin previously soared from $1.47 to a peak of $1.60 before settling at the current price.

XRP’s trading volume has recorded a massive surge of 91.71% to $5.2 billion, reflecting strong investor interest amid bullish sentiment.

Ripple expands ecosystem with tokenization growth

The current outlook suggests strong growth across all key metrics at the same time. With record holders and active addresses coinciding with increased price, XRP might be on a recovery journey if it sustains the current momentum.

Ripple is already making plans to sustain the tempo by hosting XRP, XRP Ledger and Ripple’s USD stablecoin (RLUSD) under one roof . The idea is to make it easier for institutions to access all assets under one platform without having to juggle multiple vendors.