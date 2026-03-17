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    RLUSD Records 143% Surge in Volume as XRP Flips $1.40 Resistance

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Tue, 17/03/2026 - 7:38
    Ripple Labs' stablecoin RLUSD is outperforming, per its daily trading volume.
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    RLUSD Records 143% Surge in Volume as XRP Flips $1.40 Resistance
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    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

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    Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin has soared in volume by over 143% within the last 24 hours. The spike in volume follows renewed interest in crypto activities on the market and XRP breaching the $1.40 resistance level.

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    Is XRP breakout driving demand for RLUSD?

    CoinMarketCap data reveals that Ripple USD stablecoin volume surged to an intraday peak of 143% as the broader crypto market buzzed with trading activities. In the Ripple ecosystem, XRP’s bullish outlook has added to the RLUSD demand.

    Within the same period, XRP’s demand has increased, with trading volume soaring by 148.48% to $3.12 billion. The upward surge flows from XRP, finally breaching a critical resistance level. 

    As of writing time, XRP exchanges hands at $1.47, which represents a 3.74% increase in the last 24 hours.

    It appears that the surge in Ripple USD stablecoin demand comes from investors requiring RLUSD to purchase XRP and other crypto assets that are recording gains in the ongoing bullish recovery.

    Notably, RLUSD is gaining traction among crypto users, and this has supported its rapid growth in the space. Its market capitalization has hit $1.55 billion, with many anticipating it could attain the $2 billion level in the second quarter of 2026.

    RLUSD is designed to onboard institutional capital into the XRP Ledger ecosystem, which creates more transaction routes and strong demand for XRP. This is because XRP serves as the bridge asset, and increased volume on RLUSD has a way of positively impacting XRP.

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    Ripple pushes global expansion for RLUSD

    Meanwhile, Ripple USD stablecoin has continued to witness increasing demand across the globe. As U.Today reported, Ripple’s senior executive, Reece Merrick, has highlighted that RLUSD grew by 733% as demand surged across the globe.  

    Ripple remains strategic in its expansion moves and has been innovative as well. Merrick recently hinted that Ripple will become a single global payment platform for its institutional users.

    With the move, banks and other financial companies can access RLUSD, XRP and XRP Ledger under one roof without needing to juggle multiple vendors. This push for convenience might further increase adoption and grow its volume. 

    #RLUSD
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