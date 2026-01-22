U.Today Crypto Digest: Ripple Snatches Major Partnership in $5 Trillion Pool, XRP Defies Death Sentence, Shiba Inu Avoids BTC Selling Pressure

Advertisement

DXC and Ripple bring digital assets into core banking systems

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) has announced a high-profile partnership with enterprise blockchain company Ripple to embed institutional-grade digital asset capabilities directly into the banking infrastructure.

As part of the tie-up between the two companies, Ripple’s blockchain solutions will be integrated into DXC’s Hogan banking platform. Notably, this legacy system supports more than $5 trillion in deposits and 300 million accounts across the globe.

Real-world assets. The move positions DXC and Ripple as a bridge between traditional banking rails and blockchain-based financial services.

DXC, which is a Fortune 500 company, serves close to 6,000 private and public sector clients from dozens of countries. Banks are facing increasing pressure to modernize. However, their core systems are often decades old and complex. Hence, DXC and Ripple are providing a "bridge." Banks can get access to digital asset features without disrupting their existing operations.

Because of this partnership, various banks will be able to offer digital asset custody, programmable payments, and the tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs).

XRP price recovers key Bollinger midband

The price of the fifth-biggest cryptocurrency dropped to as low as $1.8261, passing under the monthly Bollinger midband at $1.8896. What happened, then, is the recovery, and not a weak one, but with enough strength to close above that line again, avoiding what would have been a confirmation of an 88% drop.

This middle Bollinger Band on a monthly time frame acted like a line between controlled correction and macro failure since XRP hit its 2023 low. Should the candle close under, it would have set off a free fall, targeting the lower Bollinger Band near $0.21, which mirrors the same structure that preceded 2021's $0.17 local bottom

What happens instead is XRP printing a green monthly candle for the first time since September, up 5.67% this January, and reasserting this "lifeline" as crucial support on any term, either short or long.

But the bounce back does not mean that the bullish structure is fixed, as the upper band resistance is still stretched pretty far away at $3.56, and the chart indicators are still easing off their July peak above $3.30.

Bitcoin absorbs sell-off as Shiba Inu shows relative resilience

A clear stress test was created by the increase in selling pressure throughout the cryptocurrency market, and the responses of Shiba Inu and Bitcoin reveal two quite different narratives.

Even though both assets saw a decline, the quality of that move and what came next are far more important than the actual red candles. The majority of the pressure was absorbed by Bitcoin.

On the downside, volume increased sharply, indicating that sellers were engaged and driven. This was de-risking as well as profit-taking. Because of this, Bitcoin's attempts at recovery have been gradual and corrective, with the price struggling below important moving averages.

In contrast, Shiba Inu responded quite differently. It avoided a similar downside impulse despite trading in a wider downtrend. There was pressure to sell, but it did not cascade.

The price fell swiftly, stabilized and started to consolidate rather than unravel. When compared to Bitcoin's reaction, that strength is relative rather than absolute. The primary explanation is straightforward: the initial pressure was much lower. Leveraged macro sensitivity ETF flows and institutional exposure are all associated with Bitcoin.