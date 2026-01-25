AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    US Bitcoin Tax Policy Lagging Behind Germany

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Sun, 25/01/2026 - 11:56
    Prominent advocate Pierre Rochard argues that the United States is stifling its own "Bitcoin Superpower" ambitions by failing to adopt the tax-free holding periods.
    Advertisement
    US Bitcoin Tax Policy Lagging Behind Germany
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The United States keeps debating the complexities of regulating thousands of new crypto tokens, but Bitcoin advocates are warning that the country is missing the forest for the trees. 

    Pierre Rochard, a widely quoted voice in the industry, argued on Sunday that the U.S. tax code is severely "lagging" behind Germany, specifically in how it penalizes long-term savers.

    “Bitcoin tax policy in the US is lagging Germany and many other countries. We don’t need more tokens and stablecoins, we need tax reform,” he said. 

    The German standard 

    In the United States, Bitcoin is treated as property for tax purposes, meaning every sale or transaction (whether it’s selling $1 million worth or buying a cup of coffee) is a taxable event subject to capital gains. 

    Advertisement

    Germany, however, has adopted a policy that many Bitcoiners view as the "gold standard" for adoption:

    German residents who hold Bitcoin for more than one year pay 0% tax on the capital gains when they sell or spend it.

    What about other European countries? 

    In Germany, gains on crypto held for more than 1 year are tax-exempt (0%).

    Advertisement

    When it comes to Switzerland, capital gains are generally tax-free (0%) for individuals investing personal wealth.

    #Bitcoin News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Jan 25, 2026 - 11:36
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 25
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Jan 25, 2026 - 10:30
    Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for January 25
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    PlanX 2026: The Dubai Conference for Protecting and Scaling Borderless Wealth
    TokenFi Unveils High-Visibility Branding Campaign Across Italy Ahead of 2026 Winter Olympics
    BTCC Exchange Nears 15-Year Mark with Plans for AI Trading Tools and Expanded RWA Offerings in 2026
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 25, 2026 - 11:56
    US Bitcoin Tax Policy Lagging Behind Germany
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Jan 25, 2026 - 11:36
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 25
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Jan 25, 2026 - 10:30
    Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for January 25
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 25, 2026 - 10:06
    Bill Miller: Bitcoin Would Hit $1.7 Million if Recognized as 'Digital Gold'
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Jan 25, 2026 - 9:46
    SHIB Price Analysis for January 25
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 25, 2026 - 11:56
    US Bitcoin Tax Policy Lagging Behind Germany
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Jan 25, 2026 - 11:36
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 25
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Jan 25, 2026 - 10:30
    Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for January 25
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Show all