    Unstoppable Domains, 0G Foundation Teamed Up to Introduce .AGI Standard: Details

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Tue, 2/09/2025 - 13:00
    Unstoppable Domains platform and 0G Foundation decentralized AI developer launch presale for .AGI domain names
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Unstoppable Domains, an ICANN-accredited registrar and leader in digital identity, entered into a strategic collaboration with 0G Foundation, an organization overseeing the leading decentralized AI network, to launch .AGI, a new top-level domain for builders, researchers and companies shaping artificial general intelligence.

    Unstoppable Domains and 0G Foundation introduce .AGI top-level domains

    According to an official statement by the two teams, Unstoppable Domains, a Web3 domain name registration platform, and 0G Foundation, a new-gen decentralized AI protocol developer, teamed up to introduce .AGI top-level domain names (TLDs).

    The .AGI presale opens today, Sept. 2, 2025, with on-chain minting expected in the next coming months on the 0G blockchain. Unstoppable Domains and 0G also intend to apply for .AGI in ICANN’s next gTLD application window to bring .AGI to the global DNS.

    Michael Heinrich, co-founder and CEO of 0G, explains the motivation behind the ambitious launch:

    .AGI will be the home for AI agents, labs, and platforms that need verifiable identity, payments, and messaging at blockchain speed. 0G’s decentralized AI stack is purpose built for data intensive AI workloads, and pairing it with Unstoppable naming gives AGI builders the performance and reach they need

    The timing of .AGI reflects the unprecedented growth in artificial intelligence. Private generative AI investment reached record highs in 2025, and global AI infrastructure spending is projected to reach trillions by 2030.

    Autonomous agents and AI native applications are moving from pilots to production across industries, including finance, healthcare and software. .AGI offers a naming standard for this moment of acceleration, designed for researchers, labs, models, wallets and platforms that will define the intelligent economy.

    .AGI might be included into global DNS registers next year

    Sandy Carter, COO of Unstoppable Domains, expects this collaboration to unlock novel opportunities for AI enthusiasts, investors and engineers:

    .AGI is about giving the next era of intelligence a trusted namespace and portable identity. Together with 0G, we are delivering modern onchain utility from day one and a clear path to DNS so teams can ship products that work across Web3 and the open internet

    When minting opens on 0G, .AGI names will come with modern functionality. They will enable on-chain websites that resolve natively in Brave Browser, human readable crypto payments across wallets, portable UD dot me profiles for people, agents and organizations and encrypted messaging and group chats.

    0G brings the performance foundation to make .AGI possible. The company is building a decentralized AI operating system and a modular AI Layer 1 designed for high throughput data, storage and serving.

    Its infrastructure has been tested at scale, with hundreds of millions of testnet transactions, millions of active accounts, thousands of validators and record levels of throughput per shard. The ecosystem has attracted hundreds of millions of dollars in financing, backed by global investors and major technology partners.

    Unstoppable Domains and 0G intend to file .AGI in ICANN’s next round of applications projected for 2026. If approved, .AGI would gain DNS functionality to complement its on-chain utility, unifying Web3 and the open internet for the AGI ecosystem.

    #0G Foundation #Unstoppable Domains
