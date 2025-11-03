AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    UFC Legend Khabib Nurmagomedov Teams Up With MultiBank.io for RWA Tokenization Program Powered by Mavryk

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Mon, 3/11/2025 - 13:44
    Khabib joins forces with MultiBank.io RWA to launch Khabib Gyms worldwide on-chain through tokenization powered by Mavryk.
    Advertisement
    UFC Legend Khabib Nurmagomedov Teams Up With MultiBank.io for RWA Tokenization Program Powered by Mavryk
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Mavryk Network, the L1 blockchain behind $10 billion in tokenized real-world assets, announces that Khabib Gyms worldwide will be tokenized on the Mavryk blockchain as part of a multi-billion-dollar deal between former top MMA fighter, and longest-reigning UFC Lightweight Champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov and MultiBank Group.

    Khabib Nurmagomedov's Gyms worldwide will be tokenized on Mavryk with MultiBank.io partnership

    According to the official statement by Mavryk Network, the RWA tokenization segment of the strategic collaboration between Khabib Nurmagomedov and MultiBank.io, kicks off. Khabib Nurmagomedov is going to start the tokenization of his gyms worldwide using the technical capacity of Mavryk blockchain.

    Through this initiative, Mavryk continues to expand its role as the leading layer-1 infrastructure provider, with a full-stack suite of RWA solutions behind MultiBank.io’s premium RWA platform, which is being used to securely tokenize Khabib Gyms globally.

    HOT Stories
    BREAKING: Strategy Announces Biggest Purchase Since Late September
    Morning Crypto Report: $130 Million DeFi Hack Hits Balancer; Bollinger Bands Say Forget $3 XRP; Bitcoin Going Through IPO, Says Wall St. Veteran
    Spot XRP ETFs May Arrive in Near Future
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP Death Cross Welcomed Back, Ethereum to BTC Ratio to Skyrocket, Shiba Inu (SHIB): No Hope Left?

    Alex Davis, founder of Mavryk, shares the importance of such developments that showcase the potential of RWA tokenization in 2025:

    Advertisement

    With much of the hype around RWAs, it’s on builders to deliver the right infrastructure for these assets to truly scale to their potential and go mainstream. This partnership shows what’s possible when real assets meet real infrastructure. By combining MultiBank Group’s extensive expertise in financial services and regulatory compliance with Mavryk’s RWA-focused decentralized layer-1 blockchain, and DeFi services and integrations, we’re building a regulated, transparent environment where institutions and individuals can engage with RWA markets with the same confidence and security they expect from traditional finance.

    Once tokenized on Mavryk, the assets will be available on a dedicated RWA platform by MultiBank.io for various groups of potential investors.

    Mavryk L1 and MVRK token provide investors with exposure to rare opportunities

    Owning Khabib RWAs enables supporters to participate in the growth of Khabib Gyms, with token holders set to earn a percentage of the annual yield derived from the gyms’ business profits. All tokens are transparently managed and verifiable on-chain via Mavryk’s blockchain architecture. Together, the partnership delivers secure, transparent and inclusive ownership opportunities, allowing fans and investors to share in the success of Khabib Gyms. 

    This initiative builds on Mavryk’s ongoing collaboration with MultiBank, which includes the tokenization of more than $10 billion in premium UAE real estate through MAG Lifestyle Development’s portfolio. This features numerous luxury properties, including The Ritz-Carlton residences and Keturah Reserve. 

    By investing directly in Mavryk and its MVRK token, MultiBank secures long-term access to the blockchain infrastructure that it views as essential to scaling its global tokenization strategy. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 02/26/2025 - 12:21
    Mavryk Secures Over $5 Million Funding for its RWA-Focused L1
    ByVladislav Sopov

    As covered by U.Today previously, in early Q1, 2025, the blockchain secured $5 million in funding from top VCs to unlock new opportunities in the RWA segment.

    #MultiBank.io #RWA
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsBreaking
    Nov 3, 2025 - 13:31
    BREAKING: Strategy Announces Biggest Purchase Since Late September
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Nov 3, 2025 - 13:18
    Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for November 3
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Tea-Fi Redefines DeFi: One SuperApp. Infinite Yield. Powered by $TEA
    Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Conference (B2C’ 2025) to Advance Blockchain, Big Data & AI-Driven Data Science
    Anchor Mining Introduces Robust Bitcoin (BTC) Investment Path in Digital Wealth Segment
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News, Breaking
    Nov 3, 2025 - 13:31
    BREAKING: Strategy Announces Biggest Purchase Since Late September
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Nov 3, 2025 - 13:18
    Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for November 3
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 3, 2025 - 12:42
    'Bitcoin Just Starting to Go Down': Peter Schiff Says on BTC Price Drop
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all