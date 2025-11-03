UFC Legend Khabib Nurmagomedov Teams Up With MultiBank.io for RWA Tokenization Program Powered by Mavryk

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Mavryk Network, the L1 blockchain behind $10 billion in tokenized real-world assets, announces that Khabib Gyms worldwide will be tokenized on the Mavryk blockchain as part of a multi-billion-dollar deal between former top MMA fighter, and longest-reigning UFC Lightweight Champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov and MultiBank Group.

According to the official statement by Mavryk Network , the RWA tokenization segment of the strategic collaboration between Khabib Nurmagomedov and MultiBank.io , kicks off. Khabib Nurmagomedov is going to start the tokenization of his gyms worldwide using the technical capacity of Mavryk blockchain.

Through this initiative, Mavryk continues to expand its role as the leading layer-1 infrastructure provider, with a full-stack suite of RWA solutions behind MultiBank.io’s premium RWA platform, which is being used to securely tokenize Khabib Gyms globally.

Alex Davis, founder of Mavryk, shares the importance of such developments that showcase the potential of RWA tokenization in 2025:

With much of the hype around RWAs, it’s on builders to deliver the right infrastructure for these assets to truly scale to their potential and go mainstream. This partnership shows what’s possible when real assets meet real infrastructure. By combining MultiBank Group’s extensive expertise in financial services and regulatory compliance with Mavryk’s RWA-focused decentralized layer-1 blockchain, and DeFi services and integrations, we’re building a regulated, transparent environment where institutions and individuals can engage with RWA markets with the same confidence and security they expect from traditional finance.

Once tokenized on Mavryk, the assets will be available on a dedicated RWA platform by MultiBank.io for various groups of potential investors.

Mavryk L1 and MVRK token provide investors with exposure to rare opportunities

Owning Khabib RWAs enables supporters to participate in the growth of Khabib Gyms, with token holders set to earn a percentage of the annual yield derived from the gyms’ business profits. All tokens are transparently managed and verifiable on-chain via Mavryk’s blockchain architecture. Together, the partnership delivers secure, transparent and inclusive ownership opportunities, allowing fans and investors to share in the success of Khabib Gyms.

This initiative builds on Mavryk’s ongoing collaboration with MultiBank, which includes the tokenization of more than $10 billion in premium UAE real estate through MAG Lifestyle Development’s portfolio. This features numerous luxury properties, including The Ritz-Carlton residences and Keturah Reserve.

By investing directly in Mavryk and its MVRK token, MultiBank secures long-term access to the blockchain infrastructure that it views as essential to scaling its global tokenization strategy.

As covered by U.Today previously, in early Q1, 2025, the blockchain secured $5 million in funding from top VCs to unlock new opportunities in the RWA segment.