AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    'Tough One': Cardano Foundation CEO Breaks Down Road to European Tokenization

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 8/03/2026 - 16:30
    Cardano Foundation CEO Gregaard speaks on the "tough" journey toward European asset tokenization following the Archax integration.
    Advertisement
    'Tough One': Cardano Foundation CEO Breaks Down Road to European Tokenization
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    Cardano Foundation CEO Frederik Gregaard officially confirmed the successful integration of Cardano into the Archax ecosystem, a digital exchange regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority and operating within the legal framework of the European Union. The event marks a breakthrough in the field of real-world asset tokenization and strengthens the institutional presence of the Cardano project.

    Advertisement

    How Archax deal bridges gap to European liquidity for Cardano

    Gregaard described the process of completing the deal as a "tough one." The key outcome of the partnership is that the tokens of MemberCaps Fund I are now officially placed inside the regulated infrastructure of Archax. This means that any assets issued through Archax on the basis of Cardano will comply with strict financial supervision standards from day one.

    For the ecosystem, this can be described as a strategic step toward attracting institutional liquidity. Direct access to a platform regulated in the U.K. and Europe allows large market participants to securely tokenize traditional financial instruments from real estate to securities using the Cardano blockchain.

    HOT Stories
    Former Ripple Senior Engineer Breaks Silence on Failed Project Codius, Bitcoin Becomes Green for March, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Max Pain May Be 'Blessing in Disguise' — Morning Crypto Report Bessent Meets Bukele to Talk Crypto

    Gregaard also emphasized that this integration, combined with the Pentad project and other technical solutions, creates a powerful foundation for business development. According to him, Cardano is now de-facto a ready platform for large capital that previously avoided uncertainty surrounding regulation in Europe.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 03/07/2026 - 15:27
    'Not Bridges': Cardano Builder Highlights Vision for Direct Withdrawals
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    For Cardano, this represents a decisive step toward integration with the real sector of the economy, transforming it from a platform for technical enthusiasts into a full participant in the global financial market capable of working with the most complex assets within what is arguably the strictest crypto regulatory framework today.

    Advertisement
    #Cardano #Tokenization #RWA #Cardano News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 8, 2026 - 15:44
    XRP Completes 2-Hour Golden Cross, Price to Rebound?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 8, 2026 - 15:05
    Bitcoin Braces for $60,000 Retest: What Technical Indicators Say About March Outlook
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MEXC Launches Gold vs. Crypto Campaign: Zero-Fee Trading and $1M Prize Pool
    Nordic Blockchain Conference returns to Stockholm for its 8th edition, highlighting the future of digital finance, policy, and blockchain’s interplay with other frontier technologies.
    Toobit Launches March Spot Challenge with Deposit and Trading Prizes
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 8, 2026 - 16:30
    'Tough One': Cardano Foundation CEO Breaks Down Road to European Tokenization
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 8, 2026 - 15:44
    XRP Completes 2-Hour Golden Cross, Price to Rebound?
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 8, 2026 - 15:05
    Bitcoin Braces for $60,000 Retest: What Technical Indicators Say About March Outlook
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all