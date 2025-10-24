Top Trader With 100% Win Rate on Ethereum Makes His Move

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Once again, a well-known smart trader with the handle 0xc2a3 has garnered attention thanks to an immaculate win rate on the market. The whale has now increased his position, thereby increasing his exposure to Ethereum and has a 100% win rate and a track record of precision trading.

Hyperliquid whales moving up

Data from on-chain dashboards and Hyperliquid indicate that 0xc2a3 has increased his long position in Ethereum to 33,270 ETH, which is worth roughly $131.24 million at the current exchange rate. Strong faith in Ethereum's short-term upside potential is evident in the position that was opened with 5x leverage. In addition to his Ethereum wager, the trader showed confidence in the recovery of the larger cryptocurrency market by opening a 4x leveraged long position on 80 BTC, which is valued at about $8.9 million.

This most recent action comes after Ethereum recovered from a local bottom around $3,750 and demonstrated resilience above $3,900. A possible breakout above $4,000, which would represent a significant reversal from the most recent correction, is suggested by the chart structure. The whale's entry timing may once again prove great if ETH regains the $4,100-$4,250 range, which would be in line with his impeccable win record.

What's with profits?

To date, 0xc2a3 has made over $15.4 million in total profit, which reflects his increasing dominance among the leading cryptocurrency traders. He had previously made over $12 million in total profit with an impeccable trading record. Among his prior trades was a high-precision long position in Bitcoin, which he started between $108,700 and $109,100 and has since grown to a size of 716 BTC ($78 million).

Advertisement

Market interest is frequently piqued by this type of activity from a consistently profitable on-chain player, both for its size and its possible predictive ability. Many investors will be watching to see if the market follows trader 0xc2a3s's audacious move, which has historically not failed as Ethereum's price action tightens around important resistance levels.