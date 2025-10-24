AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Top Trader With 100% Win Rate on Ethereum Makes His Move

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Fri, 24/10/2025 - 10:05
    Another trader with a massive portfolio and an impressive win rate is making the rounds on the market with his or her recent trades.
    Advertisement
    Top Trader With 100% Win Rate on Ethereum Makes His Move
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Once again, a well-known smart trader with the handle 0xc2a3 has garnered attention thanks to an immaculate win rate on the market. The whale has now increased his position, thereby increasing his exposure to Ethereum and has a 100% win rate and a track record of precision trading. 

    Hyperliquid whales moving up

    Data from on-chain dashboards and Hyperliquid indicate that 0xc2a3 has increased his long position in Ethereum to 33,270 ETH, which is worth roughly $131.24 million at the current exchange rate. Strong faith in Ethereum's short-term upside potential is evident in the position that was opened with 5x leverage. In addition to his Ethereum wager, the trader showed confidence in the recovery of the larger cryptocurrency market by opening a 4x leveraged long position on 80 BTC, which is valued at about $8.9 million. 

    Article image
    Source: LookOnChain

    This most recent action comes after Ethereum recovered from a local bottom around $3,750 and demonstrated resilience above $3,900. A possible breakout above $4,000, which would represent a significant reversal from the most recent correction, is suggested by the chart structure. The whale's entry timing may once again prove great if ETH regains the $4,100-$4,250 range, which would be in line with his impeccable win record. 

    HOT Stories
    Top U.S. Digital Assets Official Patrick Witt Joins Ripple Swell
    Ripple CTO Names Key Threat for Hard Crypto Wallets, Dogecoin (DOGE) Treasury Soon to Go Public, Peter Brandt Responds to Bitcoin (BTC) Price Action — Crypto News Digest
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Prices Form Critical Triangle, Bitcoin's (BTC) Last Chance to Hit $120,000
    Fidelity's Timmer Reveals Why Bitcoin Bulls Should Be Cautious

    What's with profits? 

    To date, 0xc2a3 has made over $15.4 million in total profit, which reflects his increasing dominance among the leading cryptocurrency traders. He had previously made over $12 million in total profit with an impeccable trading record. Among his prior trades was a high-precision long position in Bitcoin, which he started between $108,700 and $109,100 and has since grown to a size of 716 BTC ($78 million). 

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 10/24/2025 - 09:36
    Ultra Ethereum Whale With $2,890,000,000 Just Made Deposit
    ByArman Shirinyan

    Market interest is frequently piqued by this type of activity from a consistently profitable on-chain player, both for its size and its possible predictive ability. Many investors will be watching to see if the market follows trader 0xc2a3s's audacious move, which has historically not failed as Ethereum's price action tightens around important resistance levels.

    #Ethereum #Bitcoin #Cryptocurrency Whales #Hyperliquid
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 24, 2025 - 9:36
    Ultra Ethereum Whale With $2,890,000,000 Just Made Deposit
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Oct 24, 2025 - 9:14
    Charles Gasparino Questions 15% Monthly XRP Drawdown
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Trezor Launches Trezor Safe 7: First Hardware Wallet With Transparent Secure Element
    Roba Shatters Closed Systems: The People's Robotics Platform Launches To Dominate $218b Industry
    Aster Unveils Rocket Launch: A Gateway to Early-Stage Crypto Projects and Trading Rewards
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 24, 2025 - 10:05
    Top Trader With 100% Win Rate on Ethereum Makes His Move
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 24, 2025 - 9:36
    Ultra Ethereum Whale With $2,890,000,000 Just Made Deposit
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 24, 2025 - 9:14
    Charles Gasparino Questions 15% Monthly XRP Drawdown
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all