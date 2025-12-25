Advertisement
    What's Wrong With Social Media? Vitalik Buterin Responds to Former Reddit CEO

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Thu, 25/12/2025 - 13:02
    Here's how you can solve AI slop problem on mainstream social media: Ethereum (ETH) cofounder bets on adversarial interoperability.
    What's Wrong With Social Media? Vitalik Buterin Responds to Former Reddit CEO
    Cover image via u.today
    Alternative client implementations of popular social media services can solve the problems of "AI dystopia," Ethereum (ETH) founder Vitalik Buterin says in discussion with Yishan Wong, Reddit CEO in 2012-2014. These alt clients might even be monetized due to high demand for such solutions, Vitalik opines.

    Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin: Adversarial interoperability is what social media needs

    The only problem with making social media AI-free and human-only is that the entire space lacks proper competition. "Adversarial interoperability," i.e., launching alternative client implementations with strict anti-bot policies would help here, Ethereum (ETH) cofounder Vitalik Buterin says.

    This suggestion was Buterin's response to a statement by Yishan Wong, American engineer, founder of Terraformation and former CEO of Reddit. Wong ran the "front page of the Internet" in 2012-2014.

    Wong stressed that the entire segment of social media platforms should be free from AI and similar technologies since humans are congregating here. Every violation of the "human-only" rules of social media should be punished with draconian enforcement.

    Buterin proposed that alternative, community-centric clients should be running "in the face" of the original platforms trying to block it.

    Technically, they can leverage the APIs of existing social media — like Twitter API or Meta API — and even use LLMs to avoid being prevented from fetching the data from the API endpoints.

    Era of decentralized social media platforms yet to come

    This will not be an easy task, as the Terms of Service of modern social media platforms would even make the potential platforms behind such alternative clients seek "better jurisdictions."

    At the same time, the demand for "human-only" media platforms is, in reality, so high that their owners might charge around $30 per month for such experiences.

    Vitalik Buterin is a long-term advocate of the decentralized social media concept. As covered by U.Today previously, he stressed that Farcaster is almost ready to be as usable as Twitter.

    At the same time, a viable monetization model for such services is yet to be found. In November 2025, Farcaster's Dan Romero announced that the protocol pivots to "wallet-first" experiences instead of a social media model.

