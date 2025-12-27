Advertisement
    Top Bitcoin Analysts Turning Bearish as Price Consolidation Grows

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Sat, 27/12/2025 - 13:45
    The current crypto market outlook has seen the rise of more analysts that are not hopeful on the rebound of Bitcoin.
    Since Bitcoin hit an all-time high (ATH) of $126,000 in October 2025, the price of the flagship cryptocurrency coin has declined. The long period of downward volatility has shaken the confidence of a few top Bitcoin analysts, who are now bearish as to the future outlook.

    Analyst sentiment shifts as Bitcoin consolidation drags on

    As highlighted by CryptoQuant founder Ki Young Ju, there has been a general shift in sentiment as top Bitcoin analysts' outlook "turns red." This suggests that the long, drawn-out period of stagnation, which some consider price consolidation, has triggered concerns.

    Young Ju also noted that with this shift in sentiment, he too now feels isolated in being optimistic about a rebound for Bitcoin. "My favorite analysts turned bearish. I feel lonely," he wrote.

    With many analysts anticipating further price weakness rather than growth, those still optimistic about BTC’s recovery appear to be on a decline.

    Recently, entrepreneur and renowned author of "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Robert Kiyosaki signaled his loss of confidence in the flagship crypto asset. Kiyosaki, who has always advocated buying Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation, stunned the community when he sold off part of his portfolio to invest in other ventures.

    More concerning was Kiyosaki’s silence about Bitcoin on his social media page, X. Unlike in previous bull rallies when the author constantly shared his opinion on the asset, there has been nothing but silence from him.

    Despite the bearish outlook in the Bitcoin market, Ki Young Ju appears not convinced by the bearish consensus among analysts. While he did not explicitly say Bitcoin will climb or when, Young Ju is remaining bullish on the coin.

    Some optimists in the community are also not giving up on Bitcoin’s rebound. In fact, they opine that the current decline affords investors an opportunity to accumulate the asset. The bearish consensus is seen as a normal occurrence that precedes rallies, as per historical data.

    Bitcoin's technical risks mount despite long-term optimism

    As of this writing, Bitcoin is changing hands at $87,448.61, which represents a 1.36% decline in the last 24 hours. The coin has shed over $2,000 within this period, as volume is also down by 16.9% at $27.8 billion.

    Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s technical chart shows that the coin risks plunging lower to $67,000 as a death cross looks set to emerge.

    However, the decline will not be sharp as BTC still has some support between its current market price and the projected depth. Notably, these are the $80,600 and $74,111 price levels, respectively.

    #Bitcoin
