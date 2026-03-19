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    Bitcoiners Eye Major Victory as Fed Revises Basel Toxic Asset Standards

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 19/03/2026 - 18:37
    The Federal Reserve has officially opened the door to a landmark revision of the Basel III capital rules, potentially stripping Bitcoin of its "toxic asset" status and enabling traditional banks to hold the digital asset on their balance sheets.
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    Bitcoiners Eye Major Victory as Fed Revises Basel Toxic Asset Standards
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    The Federal Reserve is currently reviewing proposals to revise its capital rules and Basel risk weighting standards for the nation's largest banking organizations.

    This, of course, is a major opportunity for the cryptocurrency industry to win more legitimacy. 

    Under current guidelines, BTC is effectively treated as a "toxic asset," slapped with punitive capital requirements that make it nearly impossible for traditional banks to hold it on their balance sheets. 

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    Now, advocacy groups like the Bitcoin Policy Institute (BPI) are making an effort to change the narrative.

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    The 1250% risk weight

    Basel III standard is a global regulatory framework designed to ensure that banks maintain enough capital reserves to absorb financial shocks. 

    It does this by assigning a "risk weight" to different classes of assets.

    The current Basel framework assigns unbacked crypto assets a staggering 1,250% risk weight. For comparison, gold and AAA sovereign debt has 0% risk weight. Speculative unlisted stocks have a 400% risk weight. 

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    In layman's terms, a 1250% risk weight is a de facto ban. It forces a bank to hold capital reserves equal to the total exposure value of the Bitcoin they hold. If a bank wants to hold $100 million in Bitcoin, it must hold a prohibitive amount of fiat capital in reserve against it.

    Ensuring a level playing field 

    Representatives from the Bitcoin Policy Institute are attending the meetings to advocate for a fairer framework.

    Conner Brown of the BPI has noted that a change in the guidance "would be a big win for American Bitcoiners." When asked by a community member what the new standards should theoretically look like, Brown pointed to coin's fundamental properties as justification for a dramatic reduction in its risk weight.

    "At a high level, we think the Fed should bring Bitcoin in line with other like assets," Brown explained. 

    The asset offers transparency, deep liquidity, always-on markets, and zero counterparty risk. 

    #Bitcoin News
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