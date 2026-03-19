'Very Oversold...': Is Jim Cramer Talking About Bitcoin (BTC)?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Well-known Mad Money host on CNBC Jim Cramer has once again stirred up the crypto community with a short post on X, stating that the market is "very oversold." Although Cramer did not specify any particular asset, crypto enthusiasts immediately linked this to Bitcoin, which is currently showing notable selling pressure.

Advertisement

Why Cramer's "very oversold" comment has Bitcoin traders nervous

Within the community, the lore of the “inverse Cramer” has long been established. According to this unofficial half-joke, half-theory, the market often moves in the opposite direction of the host’s statements. Therefore, when Cramer calls an asset oversold, many interpret this as a signal of a deeper downturn ahead.

It is easy to understand why the leading cryptocurrency quickly became part of the discussion following Cramer’s post. First, Bitcoin is currently trading below the $70,000 level. Today, the asset dropped below this psychological threshold for the first time in a week. Just yesterday, ahead of the FOMC meeting, the main cryptocurrency reached the $76,000 mark.

Bitcoin Price Chart with Jim Cramer post, TradingView

The price is being pressured by rising energy costs amid tensions in the Middle East and by the Federal Reserve’s hawkish pause, which is reducing interest in risk assets.

Advertisement

As for Bitcoin’s alleged oversold condition, the RSI indicator currently stands at 47.13, far from the critical zone below 30. Therefore, technically, Bitcoin cannot be considered oversold and is rather undergoing a correction after a failed test of the $76,000 level.

Whether Cramer’s call should be viewed as another market bottom or, in line with his specific lore, BTC is facing an even deeper decline will become clear in the coming trading sessions.