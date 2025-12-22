Top Binance Traders Flip Bullish on Shiba Inu (SHIB): What's Going On?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Binance's top-trader positioning data shows a slight long bias on Shiba Inu (SHIB), with the account split moving just far enough to matter while actual exposure stays on the low side.

According to the latest data, top trader accounts show 62.3% net long versus 37% net short, lifting the long/short ratio of those accounts to 1.65 — a big edge that signals clear preference for the meme coin.

The important thing to know is that the position's view is also pretty bullish. By open positions, the same group is clearly long at 67.9% long and 32.1% short, leaving the long/short ratio in positions at an epic 2.12.

That is what you get when desks want optionality on a rebound and are ready to size up as long as the price of SHIB proves it can hold.

What's with Shiba Inu coin's price right now?

The spot price of the Shiba Inu coin is showing a similar level of cautious optimism. On Binance, SHIB/USDT is trading around $0.0000073, and the last move is reading as a minor uptick rather than a breakout.

If you look at the bigger picture, you will see a dip from the upper $0.0000078 area into the low $0.0000070s. Then, there has been some choppy back-and-forth, which looks like base building and inventory rebalancing instead of trend chasing.

For now the main area to watch for SHIB is whether the spot can hold at $0.0000072 and move above the $0.0000076 price point. That is where the top traders' account tilt might start turning into more significant positioning and higher liquidation risk.

If $0.0000072 fails again, the flat position's ratio suggests top accounts can unwind without friction, and this bullish account skew can disappear fast.