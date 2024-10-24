Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for October 24

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Some coins are trying to come back to the green zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

TON/USD

The rate of Toncoin (TON) has declined by 0.4% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of TON is rising, however, one should pay attention to the daily bar closure. If it happens near the local resistance, one can expect a level breakout, followed by a move to the $5.24 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the picture is less clear. The rate is trading within yesterday's bar, which means neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative yet. In this case, ongoing sideways trading in the area of $5.10-$5.30 is the more likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. The price of TON is far from key levels. In this regard, one should focus on the interim zone of $5.

If it breaks out, the accumulated energy might be enough for a dump to the $4.80 range.

TON is trading at $5.158 at press time.