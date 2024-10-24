Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for October 24

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long is sideways trading of Toncoin (TON) going to last?
    Thu, 24/10/2024 - 13:42
    Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for October 24
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Some coins are trying to come back to the green zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    TON/USD

    The rate of Toncoin (TON) has declined by 0.4% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of TON is rising, however, one should pay attention to the daily bar closure. If it happens near the local resistance, one can expect a level breakout, followed by a move to the $5.24 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the picture is less clear. The rate is trading within yesterday's bar, which means neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative yet. In this case, ongoing sideways trading in the area of $5.10-$5.30 is the more likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. The price of TON is far from key levels. In this regard, one should focus on the interim zone of $5.

    Related
    XRP Price Prediction for October 23
    Wed, 10/23/2024 - 15:06
    XRP Price Prediction for October 23
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    If it breaks out, the accumulated energy might be enough for a dump to the $4.80 range.

    TON is trading at $5.158 at press time.

    #TON Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 24, 2024 - 13:40
    Michael Saylor Intrigues with "Faster Bitcoin" Tweet As BTC Price Shoots Up
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Oct 24, 2024 - 12:52
    $222 Million in Bitcoin (BTC) Shift Hands as Price Nears $67,000
    News
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Blockchain Life 2024 Gathered the Leaders of the Crypto Community From 120 Countries in Dubai
    BingX Restores Full Operations and Unveils "ShieldX" for Enhanced Security
    Your Best Allies for Your Academic Work
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for October 24
    Michael Saylor Intrigues with "Faster Bitcoin" Tweet As BTC Price Shoots Up
    $222 Million in Bitcoin (BTC) Shift Hands as Price Nears $67,000
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD