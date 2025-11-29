Advertisement
    Toncoin (TON), Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL) Amid Worst Performers as Crypto Stagnates

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Sat, 29/11/2025 - 17:48
    The biggest altcoins are struggling with market apathy today, meme coins DOGE, SHIB are hit the worst.
    Toncoin (TON), Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL) Amid Worst Performers as Crypto Stagnates
    The aggregated capitalization of the cryptocurrency market is down by 1.6% in the last 24 hours, but top-tier altcoins Toncoin (TON), Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL) see the biggest pressure. Major meme coins are also losing billions of their market cap today.

    TON, ADA, SOL amid worst performers in top 50

    In the top 50 cryptocurrencies by market cap, Toncoin (TON), Cardano (ADA) and, in particular, Solana (SOL) are in the deep red today. Solana (SOL) lost 3.8% of its capitalization overnight. With the SOL price dipping to $137, Solana (SOL) is surpassed by USDC as the fifth largest altcoin.

    Toncoin (TON), the core native cryptocurrency of the eponymous Telegram-linked blockchain, is down by 2.8%. TON's price has dropped to $1.59, and the asset is now close to losing its place in the top 40 assets by market cap.

    Cardano (ADA), another major cryptocurrency, lost 3.2% of its price. ADA plunged to $0.4189 as its net capitalization hit $15.2 billion.

    Aptos (APT), an AltVM blockchain and the "Solana killer," is the worst performer in the top 100. After losing 8.2%, its price plummeted to $2.04 and its capitalization failed to hold above the $1.5 billion level.

    Both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) look stronger, losing about 2% each. Ethereum (ETH) is struggling to defend the $3,000 level.

    Top meme coins SHIB, DOGE bleeding

    Bitcoin (BTC), the biggest cryptocurrency, sits at $90,900. Bitcoin's (BTC) capitalization hit $1.81 trillion after $40 million in long positions were erased.

    Major community meme coins Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are also decimated today. Dogecoin (DOGE), the biggest meme crypto, lost 3.8%, DOGE's price plunged below $0.15.

    Shiba Inu (SHIB), the second biggest meme coin, lost 4.5%. SHIB's price touched $0.000008503 with its capitalization below $5 billion.

    Memecore (M), Sky (SKY) and Quant (QNT) are the only cryptocurrencies in the green zone besides wrapped tokens.

