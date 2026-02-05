AdvertisementAdvert.
    Tim Draper Reveals Crucial Bullish Nuance About Bitcoin: Details

    By Yuri Molchan
    Thu, 5/02/2026 - 7:57
    Legendary tech investor explains why Bitcoin will win in the long run.
    Tim Draper, a renowned investor in major technology companies and an early Bitcoin supporter, has taken to his X social media page to support the crypto community amid the current BTC market bloodbath.

    He revealed a crucial bullish nuance about the world’s largest cryptocurrency while Bitcoin has dived to the $70,000 price level.

    Key bullish Bitcoin nuance revealed by Draper

    Draper is known for his frequent Bitcoin statements and bullish BTC price predictions. Over the past five years, he has been stating that the bellwether cryptocurrency is likely to soar to $250,000 in the next year.

    None of his predictions have come true so far; the highest BTC reached to date was $126,198 per coin in October of last year. However, over the past week, it has crashed by nearly 20%, falling from $90,000 to the $70,000 level.

    In today’s tweet, Tim Draper claimed that Bitcoin presents investors with a “palpable” opportunity. Draper also reminded the crypto community that one should only bet on BTC in the long run: “The bitcoin opportunity is palpable. In it for the long haul.”

    He also believes that Bitcoin is a lot better and more secure than what “leaking banks” and overspending governments can offer.

    Bitcoin should be at $0.11 million now: Samson Mow

    In a recent tweet, Bitcoin maximalist and CEO of JAN3 Samson Mow claimed that the bear market, which Bitcoin has been facing since 2025, is about to end. Mow reminded his audience about the $126,000 all-time high reached by BTC last year, pointing out that it would have been impossible in a bear market.

    The idea of a bear market, he said, is “an over-simplistic take on the entire macro situation.” Mow said that since the start of 2025, Bitcoin has been down against all the major market assets — gold, M2 expansion and the S&P 500. BTC is showing the largest drop against gold, 58%. In January 2026, gold surged to a new all-time high above $5,000 per ounce but then collapsed by 30%.

    Mow believes that the situation on the markets is not normal. Believing that we live “in the late stages of fiat,” anything can happen to anything, he said.

    Under normal conditions, he tweeted, Bitcoin should be trading at around $0.11 million today. As for gold, it should be trading at $0.17 million per ounce, according to the power law, Mow said.

    #Samson Mow #Bitcoin
