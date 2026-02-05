Tim Draper Reveals Crucial Bullish Nuance About Bitcoin: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Tim Draper, a renowned investor in major technology companies and an early Bitcoin supporter, has taken to his X social media page to support the crypto community amid the current BTC market bloodbath.

He revealed a crucial bullish nuance about the world’s largest cryptocurrency while Bitcoin has dived to the $70,000 price level.

Key bullish Bitcoin nuance revealed by Draper

Draper is known for his frequent Bitcoin statements and bullish BTC price predictions. Over the past five years, he has been stating that the bellwether cryptocurrency is likely to soar to $250,000 in the next year.

Advertisement

None of his predictions have come true so far; the highest BTC reached to date was $126,198 per coin in October of last year. However, over the past week, it has crashed by nearly 20%, falling from $90,000 to the $70,000 level.

In today’s tweet, Tim Draper claimed that Bitcoin presents investors with a “palpable” opportunity. Draper also reminded the crypto community that one should only bet on BTC in the long run: “The bitcoin opportunity is palpable. In it for the long haul.”

He also believes that Bitcoin is a lot better and more secure than what “leaking banks” and overspending governments can offer.

Advertisement

The #bitcoin opportunity is palpable. In it for the long haul. Waaay better and more secure than trusting leaky banks and spending governments. — Tim Draper (@TimDraper) February 4, 2026

Bitcoin should be at $0.11 million now: Samson Mow

In a recent tweet, Bitcoin maximalist and CEO of JAN3 Samson Mow claimed that the bear market, which Bitcoin has been facing since 2025, is about to end. Mow reminded his audience about the $126,000 all-time high reached by BTC last year, pointing out that it would have been impossible in a bear market.

The idea of a bear market, he said, is “an over-simplistic take on the entire macro situation.” Mow said that since the start of 2025, Bitcoin has been down against all the major market assets — gold, M2 expansion and the S&P 500. BTC is showing the largest drop against gold, 58%. In January 2026, gold surged to a new all-time high above $5,000 per ounce but then collapsed by 30%.

If we tracked the S&P from 2025 to now, Bitcoin should be at $0.11M. Let’s not even bother with the gold calculation.@david_eng_mba’s analysis states fair market value according to power law is $0.12M.



Bitcoin is incredibly undervalued at these levels. — Samson Mow (@Excellion) February 4, 2026

Mow believes that the situation on the markets is not normal. Believing that we live “in the late stages of fiat,” anything can happen to anything, he said.

Under normal conditions, he tweeted, Bitcoin should be trading at around $0.11 million today. As for gold, it should be trading at $0.17 million per ounce, according to the power law, Mow said.