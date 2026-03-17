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    Ripple Unleashes 'Full Financial Stack' in Brazil

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 17/03/2026 - 16:52
    Ripple has announced a massive expansion in Brazil, rolling out a unified financial architecture that integrates custody, prime brokerage, and stablecoin settlements for the nation’s regulated institutions.
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    Ripple Unleashes 'Full Financial Stack' in Brazil
    Cover image via U.Today
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    On March 17, the blockchain enterprise giant announced a sweeping expansion of its operations across Brazil.

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    The company’s new offering aggregates custody, prime brokerage, stablecoin settlements, and treasury management into a single platform designed for regulated financial institutions. 

    Ripple also confirmed it is formally applying for a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) license from the Central Bank of Brazil (BCB).

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    Complete financial architecture 

    The rollout is designed to bridge traditional banking with decentralized infrastructure. 

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    For the first time, Brazilian financial entities will have access to Ripple's complete corporate suite.

    This service grants institutions access to FX, digital assets, and derivatives clearing. A 24/7 liquidity and risk management system that allows corporate treasurers to execute cross-border payments at scale and unlock capital via global repo markets.

    A bank-grade storage solution that integrates real-time compliance screening via Chainalysis and Elliptic. Local partners like CRX and Justoken are already utilizing this infrastructure to safely tokenize hundreds of millions in real-world assets (RWAs) on the XRP Ledger.

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    Big in Latin America

    Latin America has long served as a proving ground for Ripple’s cross-border technologies, but this latest expansion signals a much deeper regional entrenchment. 

    According to Ripple President Monica Long, Brazil was chosen as the anchor for this full-stack rollout because the nation has built "one of the most advanced and forward-thinking financial ecosystems in the world."

    Utilizing Ripple's network to power same-day USD disbursements.

    One of Brazil’s largest FX institutions, which is now issuing its BRL-pegged stablecoin (BBRL) directly on the XRPL.

    Massive fintech platforms using the network's liquidity to exchange stablecoins into local fiat currencies and streamline treasury flows between Brazil and the United States.

    Ripple has secured listings and support from the region's most prominent exchanges and financial institutions, including Mercado Bitcoin, Foxbit, Ripio, and Attrus. 

    #Ripple News
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