AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ethereum New Liquidity Cycle? This Binance Indicator Says Yes

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 17/03/2026 - 16:09
    Binance metric suggests Ethereum liquidity shift might be underway.
    Advertisement
    Ethereum New Liquidity Cycle? This Binance Indicator Says Yes
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    According to CryptoQuant, Ethereum's estimated leverage ratio on Binance might be hinting at a liquidity shift. The Ethereum estimated leverage ratio on Binance has gradually recovered, reaching a value of 0.69 in mid-March.

    Advertisement

    The Oct. 10 sell-off on the market saw a leverage reset, which caused the Ethereum estimated leverage ratio (ELR) on Binance to fall from 0.56 to 0.41, marking a 27% decline. This sell-off marked the largest 24-hour liquidation event in crypto history, with over $19 billion in leveraged positions liquidated within 24 hours.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple Stablecoin Rival PayPal Brings PYUSD to 70 Countries, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Breaks Key Threshold with Bullish 237 Billion Outflow, Citi Lowers Bitcoin Price Prediction to $112,000: Morning Crypto Report Rich Dad Poor Dad Author: Bitcoin to Hit $750,000

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 03/16/2026 - 13:22
    Ethereum Open Interest Jumps 18%, Bull Trap Signal?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement

    Since then, Ethereum's estimated leverage ratio on Binance has seen a recovery and has rebounded, reaching a value of 0.69 as of this writing. This shift signals fresh optimism on the market, with investors seeking additional leverage.

    CryptoQuant's Ethereum estimated leverage ratio (ELR) is a market indicator that measures the average leverage used by traders on the Ethereum derivatives market.

    Ethereum price 

    According to Ali charts, the $2,152 resistance has been cleared, and the trend has officially shifted bullish. The next targets expected for ETH are at $2,337 and $2,538.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 03/16/2026 - 12:56
    Ethereum's Breakout Marks Altseason's Start, Hints Macroeconomist Henrik Zeberg
    ByYuri Molchan

    Veteran Trader Peter Brandt highlights a "small bottom" on Ethereum's daily chart located "in an area of longer term historical support."

    Ethereum rose for eight days at a stretch from March 9 to 17, reaching $2,386 on Monday before slightly retreating. If the rise continues, ETH might rise to $2,600 and then to $3,450. Such price action suggests that Ethereum may have bottomed out at $1,747.

    The $2,000 level remains one to watch out for on the downside. A close below this level might signal that the bears dominate at higher levels and the price may fall to $1,916.

    The Fed meeting that begins today and concludes Wednesday remains the focus for traders. CME FedWatch still prices a 95% probability of Fed rates being held at 3.5% to 3.75%, so the decision itself is a non-event.

    #Ethereum News #Binance #Ethereum Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 17, 2026 - 15:50
    Mastercard to Lead Stablecoin Race With $1.8 Billion Acquisition of Infrastructure Firm BVNK
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 17, 2026 - 15:44
    423% Spot Flow Decline Hits Dogecoin (DOGE), Is Demand Quietly Returning?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    LetsExchange reaches five-year milestone with continued ecosystem growth
    Ocean Network launches beta for affordable P2P GPU orchestration
    TEAMZ Summit 2026 Unveils Agenda for International Conference​ Where Japanese Culture Meets Web3 and AI
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 17, 2026 - 16:09
    Ethereum New Liquidity Cycle? This Binance Indicator Says Yes
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 17, 2026 - 15:50
    Mastercard to Lead Stablecoin Race With $1.8 Billion Acquisition of Infrastructure Firm BVNK
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 17, 2026 - 15:44
    423% Spot Flow Decline Hits Dogecoin (DOGE), Is Demand Quietly Returning?
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all