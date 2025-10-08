AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    This Firm Just Shorted Tom Lee's Ethereum Treasury Giant

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 8/10/2025 - 17:56
    Investment management firm Kerrisdale Capital is betting against BitMine
    Advertisement
    This Firm Just Shorted Tom Lee's Ethereum Treasury Giant
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    New York-based investment management firm Kerrisdale Capital has shorted Bitmine Technologies (BMNR), the leading Ethereum (ETH) treasury firm run by famed permabull Tom Lee. 

    Its report says that BMNR is currently chasing a model that is "on its way to extinction."

    Kerrisdale Capital argues that the red-hot company does not actually bring anything new to the table since it simply copies the playbook pioneered by Michael Saylor's Strategy and adopted by plenty of other imitators.  

    HOT Stories
    XRP Drops Out of Top 3, Dogecoin Creator Breaks Silence on Bitcoin (BTC) Price, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sees 70% Spike in 48 Hours — Crypto News Digest
    Strategy's Saylor Says 'Yes' to Binance CEO, And It's About Bitcoin
    Peter Schiff Wins as Gold Adds Entire Crypto Market Cap in Just Two Months
    Morning Crypto Report: Ripple CEO Reveals Why Banks Avoid XRP, Bitcoin Price Falls to $121,000 as Binance Coin (BNB) Takes Over, XRP in Top 3

    Collapsing premiums 

    The investment management firm claims that the BMNR short should not be interpreted as a bet against Ethereum (ETH). It is simply convinced that investors will not be willing to pay a premium for BMNR shares. 

    Advertisement

    Strategy, which used to enjoy a 2.5x premium, has faced difficulties due to dilution concerns and other issues. The premium has now slipped to just 1.5x, and the same trend can be observed across the broader sector. 

    "BMNR’s pitch rests on the idea that it can deliver more than the token alone, yet the strategy is generic, the competition is mushrooming, disclosures have grown opaque, ETH-per-share has slowed, and capital raises promoted as 'premium' are in reality dilutive," the report said. 

    This skepticism is also shared by Justin Spittler, chief trader at RiskHedge. In a recent social media post, he predicts that BMNR will end up underperforming ETH once people "get bored" and move on.   

    Leading ETH treasury holder  

    According to data provided by CoinGecko, BitMine is the largest ETH holder with $12.8 billion worth of the largest altcoin.  

    It is worth noting that controversial billionaire Peter Thiel, who was recently criticized by Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, holds a 9.1% stake in the company.  

    The company's shares are down a whopping 63% from their record high.  

    #Ethereum News #Bitmine #Tom Lee
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 8, 2025 - 17:00
    Solana ETF Breaks Zero-Inflow Streak Despite SOL Price Breakdown
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Crypto News Digest
    Oct 8, 2025 - 16:31
    XRP Drops Out of Top 3, Dogecoin Creator Breaks Silence on Bitcoin (BTC) Price, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sees 70% Spike in 48 Hours — Crypto News Digest
    ByDan Burgin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    UEXSwap Launches Global Developer API, Unlocking Smart Routing to 2,000+ Crypto Pairs
    Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Records™ with 20,021 Visitors
    Rome Launches Its Genesis NFT Collection “Imperia” on Magic Eden Launchpad
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 8, 2025 - 17:56
    This Firm Just Shorted Tom Lee's Ethereum Treasury Giant
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 8, 2025 - 17:00
    Solana ETF Breaks Zero-Inflow Streak Despite SOL Price Breakdown
    Alex Dovbnya
    Crypto News Digest
    Oct 8, 2025 - 16:31
    XRP Drops Out of Top 3, Dogecoin Creator Breaks Silence on Bitcoin (BTC) Price, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sees 70% Spike in 48 Hours — Crypto News Digest
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all