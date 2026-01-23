AdvertisementAdvert.
    'The Shift Is Clear': Ripple Exec Says Institutional Finance Moving On-Chain

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 23/01/2026 - 13:40
    Ripple executive hints at ongoing evolution, with XRP at the core of it.
    'The Shift Is Clear': Ripple Exec Says Institutional Finance Moving On-Chain
    Reece Merrick, Ripple Senior Executive Officer/Managing Director of Middle East and Africa, was a key speaker at a recent event by the Gulf Capital Market Association (formerly The Gulf Bond and Sukuk Association), which represents the bond and equity markets of the Arabian Gulf region.

    In a tweet, Merrick shared a recap of insights he shared at the event, highlighting a clear shift, with institutional finance moving on-chain. He further added that Ripple is uniquely positioning itself to provide the infrastructure and liquidity needed to bridge traditional finance with the future of digital assets. "The evolution is happening now," Merrick stated.

    Merrick's outlook aligns with a broader view shared by Ripple President Monica Long this week.

    According to the Ripple president, the crypto industry is entering its production era. Long predicts the institutionalization of crypto this year as trusted infrastructure and real utility will push banks, corporations and providers from pilots to scale across stablecoins, on-chain assets, crypto custody and broader institutional investment.

    This move, according to Long, will mark a true inflection point for institutional adoption and the Internet of Value.

    What's in store for XRP?

    Ripple executive Reece Merrick hinted at ongoing evolution. At the core of this evolution is XRP itself, with every feature that boosts the XRP Ledger's institutional utility, strengthening the underlying demand and use cases for the cryptocurrency.

    The XRP Ledger lending protocol was included in rippled v 3.0.0, although it is not yet available for voting yet.

    Beyond confidentiality, zero-knowledge proofs — which the XRP Ledger is currently prototyping — would also strengthen scalability and interoperability, which might unlock broader institutional adoption in tokenization, credit and settlement.

    For institutions, privacy marks the next step in making XRPL infrastructure fit for high-value markets.

    Permissioned domains, which represents a compliance building block for institutions, has entered the majority with its activation on mainnet anticipated for Feb. 4.

