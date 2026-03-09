AdvertisementAdvert.
    Strategy's Saylor to Eventually Buy One Million Bitcoin in Total, Samson Mow Bets

    By Yuri Molchan
    Mon, 9/03/2026 - 12:37
    JAN3 boss Mow expects Michael Saylor to eventually accumulate one million Bitcoins in total.
    Samson Mow, a Bitcoin maximalist and the CEO of the JAN3 company focused on Bitcoin nation-state adoption, has stepped forward with a prediction about Michael Saylor and his treasury firm, Strategy.

    Mow has changed his opinion on the future scale and prospects of Saylor’s further Bitcoin acquisitions, saying that he might actually lead his regular purchases to as high as one million BTC coins. Meanwhile, after today, there will be only one million BTC coins left to mine for another 114 years.

    Saylor's really going to get to one million coins, Mow tweets

    Samson Mow tweeted that, unlike before, he now believes Saylor and Strategy are going to succeed in accumulating one million Bitcoins in total, now that the Bitcoin price continues to hover below the $70,000 level.

    Mow admitted that he expected Saylor to hit a snag on the market after accumulating 500,000 Bitcoins and to be able to continue buying only after the flagship crypto crossed the $1 million threshold. However, Bitcoin has not yet gone that high, but Saylor continues issuing digital credit to raise funds for further BTC purchases from investors.

    Last week, Mow publicly disagreed with Saylor’s tweet, in which the latter said that there is not enough Bitcoin for the entire population of Earth. Samson objected that 21 million whole coins can be divided into 259,259 satoshis (sats), and this way, all Bitcoin can be divided equally among all the people on the planet.

    Also, Samson Mow remains a Bitcoin permabull, believing that it will eventually outperform gold and reach $1 million per coin. “Bitcoin is exponential gold. So it will inevitably outperform gold,” he tweeted on Sunday.

    Only one million Bitcoin left to be mined

    A pseudonymous X user, “Bitcoin for freedom,” posted a reminder for the community, saying that today, March 9, “the 20 millionth Bitcoin will be mined.”

    After that, there will be only one million Bitcoin left for miners over the next 114 years. The last Bitcoin will be extracted from the digital space in 2114, taking into account all the upcoming halvings every four years.

    “You should maybe get some in case it catches on,” he tweeted. This will again prove the ultimate scarcity of Bitcoin, which is often quoted by Bitcoin maxis, including Samson Mow.

