Stellar (XLM) Price Prediction for April 8

The market is coming back to the green zone, according to CoinStats.

The price of Stellar (XLM) has gone up by 3% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the rate of XLM is breaking the local resistance of $0.2375. If bulls manage to keep the price above it, growth may continue to the $0.2450 zone tomorrow.

On the bigger time frame, the price of XLM is rising after a false breakout of the support of $0.2231. If the daily bar closes far from that mark and with no long wick, there is a chance to see a test of the $0.25 area shortly.

From the midterm point of view, the picture is similar. However, traders are unlikely to witness a quick reversal as not enough energy has been accumulated yet.

If the bar closes around current prices, sideways trading in the area of $0.23-$0.25 is the most likely scenario.

XLM is trading at $0.2349 at press time.