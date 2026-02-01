AdvertisementAdvert.
    Original U.Today article

    Stellar (XLM) Price Analysis for February 1

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sun, 1/02/2026 - 17:31
    Can the rate of Stellar (XLM) reach the $0.16 level soon?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The crypto market keeps reaching new local lows, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    XLM chart by CoinStats

    XLM/USD

    The rate of Stellar (XLM) has declined by 2.11% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has fallen by 16.6%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of XLM is about to break the local support at $0.1743. If bears' pressure continues and the daily bar closes below that mark, one can expect a test of the $0.17 zone tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the rate of XLM is on the way to the support at $0.16. The volume remains high, which means buyers are not ready yet to seize the initiative.

    In this case, an ongoing decline to the aforementioned level is the more likely scenario for the next days.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, sellers are also more powerful than buyers. If a breakout of the $0.16 level happens, the accumulated energy can be enough for a more profound drop to the $0.14-$0.15 zone.

    XLM is trading at $0.1736 at press time.

    #XLM Price Prediction
