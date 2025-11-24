Advertisement
    Stellar (XLM) Jumps 8%, Has Price Bottomed Out?

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Mon, 24/11/2025 - 10:28
    Stellar is in rebound mode after price and other key metrics jumped, a signal that the worst drawdowns are likely over.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Stellar (XLM) is outperforming the broader cryptocurrency market as its price climbed by over 8% in the last 24 hours. This surprise uptick has supported the altcoin to overturn its negative outlook of the last seven days.

    Stellar price's rebound matches volume boost

    According to CoinMarketCap data, Stellar rose from a low of $0.2357 to an intraday peak of $0.2534 amid the bullish reversal. As of press time, the coin was exchanging hands at $0.2460, having experienced a slight correction due to market volatility.

    However, major indices remain green, and trading volume has spiked by a significant 41.45% to $235.86 million within the same time frame. This is a clear indication that investors have welcomed the bullish outlook and anticipate a sustained rally.

    Article image
    Stellar Price Chart | Source: CoinMarketCap

    The optimism of market participants toward Stellar followed XLM's technical rebound above the $0.2440 level. With its Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 39.08, which clearly signaled oversold recovery, traders are looking forward to the coin reclaiming and stabilizing between $0.25 and $0.26.

    If Stellar could push for this range and be supported by a volume boost, it might confirm renewed interest in the asset. This development could support upward momentum for XLM in the market space, say, toward the $0.30 range.

    Earlier in September 2025, when prices moved within that range, adoption grew, with about 400 million XLM locked, according to DefiLlama data. This total value locked (TVL) suggested that DeFi apps on Stellar were gaining traction and might impact the price outlook.

    Some speculated Stellar could soar to the $1 level if things continued on that path. With the current movement, the community is again buzzing about where market participants hope XLM could rise to in the coming days.

    Stellar and its expanding ecosystem 

    The expectation that the XLM price has bottomed out is not wishful thinking, given the impressive growth arc of Stellar in the third quarter of 2025. According to Stellar Development Foundation CEO Denelle Dixon, there was an over 700% quarterly increase in smart contract requests compared to Q2.

    Additionally, there was growth in real-world assets by a stunning $5.4 billion in volume. With these figures suggesting growing adoption, if XLM finds stability, the price could record impressive numbers in the crypto space.

    Other bullish signals in the broader crypto space involve the SWIFT ISO 20022 migration completion. While XLM is not ISO certified, its infrastructural alignment makes it an ideal asset for cross-border transactions. Thus, it could serve as a bridge between crypto and traditional finance.

    #Stellar
