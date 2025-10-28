SparkDEX Perps Trading Gains Traction as XRPFi Ecosystem Hits $43 million in Inflows

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

SparkDEX, a pioneering Flare-centric decentralized finance protocol, shares the details of SparkDEX Eternal on-chain perps trading module relaunch. SparkDEX Eternal traders can therefore benefit from the growing popularity of XRPL-oriented DeFi.

SparkDEX Eternal again offers perpetual contracts trading on Flare

According to the official statement by its team, SparkDEX , one of the most technically advanced DeFis on Flare L1, reintroduces its on-chain perpetual contract trading service. Dubbed SparkDEX Eternal, the perps trading module unlocks new opportunities for a growing XRP DeFi audience.

1/ JUST IN: SparkDEX Eternal is Back in Action 🔥🔥



The flash crash was more than a week ago — it's time to get back in the game.



Epic leverage reactivated, big discounts for $SPRK stakers, and new pairs added:$ATOM, $DOT, $UNI, $HBAR, $OP, & $XLM.https://t.co/EvvxHVOTvX pic.twitter.com/Ua2svY9lOs — SparkDEX (@SparkDexAI) October 20, 2025

SparkDEX Eternal amplifies a prominent trend in Q4, 2025, i.e., the rocketing popularity of XRPFi. This narrative - leveraging XRP cryptocurrency in DeFi mechanisms - was catalyzed by the launch of Flare Network's XRP bridge.

Advertisement

As covered by U.Today previously, everyone can move their XRP liquidity to Flare and use it on this EVM blockchain to mint the stablecoin, to borrow and wrap assets.

As a result, in September-October 2025, the launch of XRP-backed stablecoins and Flare-based DeFis was in the spotlight for the Web3 community.

New pairs added and 20% off fees discount for SPRK stakers

Taking advantage of the momentum that XRPFi brought to Flare Network, SparkDEX Eternal’s relaunch is not just about more pairs; it is also about rewarding its loyal community. Traders who stake SparkDEX’s native token SPRK can now access tiered fee discounts that scale with their commitment. The rules are simple: the more a user stakes, the more efficiently they can trade. It is a model designed to reward both discipline and loyalty — and one that offers up to 20% off trading fees.

Meanwhile, the infrastructure that underpins SparkDEX Eternal remains its true differentiator. SparkDEX’s perpetuals engine was engineered for the kind of precision and speed that professional traders demand. Built atop the Flare Network, SparkDEX Eternal integrates the Flare Time Series Oracle (FTSO) v2, delivering live market data with sub-two-second refresh intervals.

Also, to support traders across the market, the exchange now features a lineup of new pairs that include ATOM, DOT, UNI, HBAR, OP and XLM — assets drawn from some of Web3’s most active ecosystems.

On-chain perps trading in focus as XRP investors move liquidity to DeFi

The return of SparkDEX Eternal comes at precisely the right moment, as the entire XRPFi wave is thriving and continues to surge. On the back of Flare Network’s newly increased mint-cap for FXRP, liquidity is flowing into FXRP pairs and farms — and SparkDEX Eternal is positioned to ride that tide. Flare’s FAssets protocol recently stamped a capped release of five million FXRP in the first week, and the cap is scaling upward, underscoring marketwide demand as XRP holders migrate to Flare Network.



As FXRP begins its composable journey inside the DeFi ecosystem, SparkDEX’s V3 DEX is already driving major demand with its FXRP-USDT0 pool and FXRP farms. With liquidity pouring into SparkDEX’s V3 DEX, SparkDEX Eternal’s role in driving further demand is clearer and more timely than ever.

XRPFi unlocks a latent pool of XRP capital, and FXRP minting and liquidity incentives make Flare’s ecosystem the ground floor of yield and trading activity. SparkDEX Eternal stands ready with deep perps, concentrated liquidity and farming incentives tied to those FXRP-enabled rails. The recent cap increase for FXRP minting broadens the runway for volume and fee income, while SparkDEX Eternal offers the infrastructure to capture that momentum — an alignment of infrastructure, capital infusion and product readiness.