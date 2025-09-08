Solo Miner Hits Jackpot with $350,000 Worth of BTC

Advertisement

An extremely lucky cryptocurrency miner recently managed to find Block 913,593 on their own, beating extraordinary odds.

The miner walked away with a block reward of roughly $347,000 worth of Bitcoin.

As reported by U.Today , a similar scenario recently played out with block 907,283.

Solo mining with record-high hashrate

Bitcoin's hashrate, which measures the network's total computational power, recently reached yet another record high .

The enormous hashrate, which is currently approaching 1 zettahash, makes it extremely difficult to mine a block solo.

The aforementioned block was produced with the help of the not-for-profit SoloSK pool, which provides independent miners with the necessary infrastructure.

The pool allows solo miners not to run a full Bitcoin node, thus eliminating the need for great storage and bandwidth.

Users are required to pay a 2% fee that it required to make sure that the pool will continue to operate.

Odds of mining block solo

However, it should be noted that solo mining is, of course, completely unfeasible despite some success stories, and it is mostly suitable as a hobby (or a lottery ticket).

A solo miner could only find a single block roughly once in 88 years, according to available statistical data.

The above-mentioned miner managed to get the entire block reward with 200 terahashes per second (TH/s), likely using the Avalon Mini 3 37.5T. This was nothing short of a statistical miracle.