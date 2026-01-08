SHIB Burns Collapse 82.2%, But This SHIB Crash Came First: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

According to a recent tweet published by the Shibburn tracking platform, the SHIB burn metric has demonstrated a collapse on both the daily and weekly time frames.

However, prior to that, as 2026 began, another important Shiba Inu index had plummeted, making SHIB lag behind such top market cap meme coins as PEPE and FLOKI.

SHIB burns collapse on all time frames

The aforementioned data source revealed that over the past 24 hours, the SHIB burn rate went down by 12.73%, with a total of 1,319,354 meme coins transferred to unspendable wallets and locked out of circulation.

The same tweet announced that things stand even worse on the weekly time frame. Over the past week, the SHIB burn rate collapsed by 82.12% as 34,819,938 SHIB coins were torched as a result of the joint efforts of the Shiba Inu community.

Advertisement

HOURLY SHIB UPDATE$SHIB Price: $0.00000878 (1hr -0.70% ▼ | 24hr -2.25% ▼ )

Market Cap: $5,173,966,747 (-2.19% ▼)

Total Supply: 589,245,813,324,572



TOKENS BURNT

Past 24Hrs: 1,319,354 (-12.73% ▼)

Past 7 Days: 34,819,938 (-82.12% ▼) — Shibburn (@shibburn) January 8, 2026

By the start of 2026, a total of 410,754,186,675,427 SHIB had been destroyed, with 585,389,093,769,117 SHIB remaining in circulation. SHIB is currently changing hands at $0.00000868, after the 14% decline faced over the past three days.

Advertisement

SHIB loses to PEPE and FLOKI by whale transactions

In a recent report, on-chain data company Santiment pointed out that over the past seven days, the second-largest meme cryptocurrency, Shiba Inu, has dropped to the very bottom of major meme coins in terms of large whale transaction growth.

Currently, SHIB sits in 10th place, with an only 111% increase in whale transfers worth more than $100,000. First place has been taken by Floki (on Ethereum) with 950% growth. It was followed by PEPE, with an increase equal to 620%.

📈 Among projects with at least $500M market caps, meme coins have the #1, #2, #3, and #10 highest increases in $100K+ whale transactions this week. Here is the full leaderboard:



🐳 @floki $FLOKI (On Ethereum): +950% more 🥇

🐳 @pepecoineth $PEPE: +620% 🥈

🐳 @floki $FLOKI (On… pic.twitter.com/yTMyRp3UdM — Santiment (@santimentfeed) January 8, 2026

FLOKI (on the BNB chain) has taken third place, showing growth of 550%. Over the past few months, SHIB has dropped to 25th place on the CoinMarketCap scale, while Dogecoin remains on the top 10 list, in ninth place.

Despite this, the situation on the meme coin market looks good in general. A recent CryptoQuant report says that meme coins are “rising from dead” and might be on the verge of a “massive meme coin season.”

The report looks at the current value of the ratio of the market capitalization of top altcoins and major meme coins. The last time the current level was reached signified the upcoming beginning of a new season of meme-themed cryptocurrencies.