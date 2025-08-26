Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Hashrate Hits New Peak as BTC Price Struggles

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 26/08/2025 - 18:44
    Bitcoin's hashrate has just logged a new all-time high while the price of the leading cryptocurrency continues to underperform
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin Hashrate Hits New Peak as BTC Price Struggles
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Bitcoin's hashrate has now reached a new all-time high of 971 exahashes per second, according to data provided by CoinWarz. 

    Article Image

    Smoothing out randomness 

    It is worth noting that the hashrate used to occasionally spike above 1 zettahash per second earlier this month.

    However, such brief spikes are not usually treated as actual record peaks, given that the randomness of block production does not have enough time to smooth out. 

    HOT Stories
    SharpLink’s ETH Holdings Top $3.5 Billion: Details
    '$1 Million BTC' Samson Mow Doubles Down on His Ultra-Bearish ETH Forecast
    Ripple CTO Proves He's Biggest XRP Fan
    Ripple CEO Shows Off His XRP Card. Will He Get ‘Whale Limit’?

    The all-time hashrate charts make it possible to smooth out randomness. Thus, some believe that true all-time highs are actually recorded on longer timeframes since they do not trick analysts with mere statistical noise. 

    Advertisement

    Hashrate and price 

    It is typically believed that Bitcoin hashrate follows the price of the leading cryptocurrency, given that more miners tend to plug in machines when coins become more expensive. 

    Some also assume that hashrate could actually drive price, but there is no concrete correlation. 

    Nevertheless, the new hashrate peak bodes well for the fundamentals of the leading network, considering that it shows that the network is gaining more strength. 

    Meanwhile, Bitcoin is currently struggling price-wise, with the leading cryptocurrency recently dipping below the $111,000 level.  

    US in the lead 

    When it comes to the geographical distribution of the global hashrate, the US currently remains in the lead. It accounts for as much as 36% of the network's computational power. 

    China, despite the mining ban, paradoxically remains among the biggest mining powers with a 14% share of the global hashrate.

    #Bitcoin News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 26, 2025 - 16:40
    SharpLink’s ETH Holdings Top $3.5 Billion: Details
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Aug 26, 2025 - 16:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for August 26
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    ROVR Releases Open Dataset to Power the Future of Spatial AI, Robotics, and Autonomous Systems
    Newcastle United Announce Multi-year Partnership With BYDFi
    R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Aug 26, 2025 - 18:44
    Bitcoin Hashrate Hits New Peak as BTC Price Struggles
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 26, 2025 - 16:40
    SharpLink’s ETH Holdings Top $3.5 Billion: Details
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Aug 26, 2025 - 16:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for August 26
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all