Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Solana's New XRP Teaser Just Dropped, Ripple CTO Gets a Mention

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 9/12/2025 - 15:37
    Solana doubled down on its XRP provocation, dropping a fresh new meme and tagging Ripple's CTO a day after the viral 589 post, pulling the XRP crowd back into reaction mode and leaving everyone guessing.
    Advertisement
    Solana's New XRP Teaser Just Dropped, Ripple CTO Gets a Mention
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Solana escalated its unexpected outreach to the XRP crowd today with a new post captioned 'time to flip the switch', accompanied by a castle-themed illustration placing SOL at the top, Bitcoin and XRP on opposite towers, and a medieval cast of characters that looked intentionally crafted to provoke a reaction. 

    Advertisement

    The detail that pushed the whole thing into a different league was the account tagging David Schwartz - Ripple’s CTO and one of the original architects of the XRP Ledger - who has not reacted yet, despite the growing noise around the post.

    The timing wasn’t accidental. The Solana account had already detonated an XRP-focused spark less than 24 hours earlier when it posted a single number: 589. That number carries a long-running status inside the XRP community, tied to a never-confirmed price myth born from old Simpsons screenshots and endlessly recycled memes. 

    HOT Stories
    Standard Chartered: Bitcoin Halving Cycles Are Over
    Morning Crypto Report: Ripple CTO Says XRP Holdings Are Undervalued, Andrew Tate Declares He's 'Huge on Bitcoin,' Solana Drops Rare XRP Mention
    Shiba Inu Whale Activity Hits Highest Level Since June
    Crypto Market Prediction: No Bitcoin, $100,000 Next Time, Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Wearing Bull Horns Again? XRP Becoming Dominant

    What looked like a light mystery drop pulled off more than 3.2 million views, nearly 10,000 likes and a massive reply wall driven almost entirely by XRP accounts.

    Advertisement

    Bitcoin, Solana and XRP

    This second post does not feel like a continuation but a coincidence. Despite the community immediately framing it as Solana trying to redirect attention during a week when XRP threads dominated major timelines, the one interesting idea prompts the thought that it is a sneak peek of a new blockchain solution that will link Bitcoin, XRP and Solana together.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 12/09/2025 - 11:24
    Morning Crypto Report: Ripple CTO Says XRP Holdings Are Undervalued, Andrew Tate Declares He's 'Huge on Bitcoin,' Solana Drops Rare XRP Mention
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    Whether it is strategic marketing, light provocation or a deliberate cross-ecosystem nudge, the setup worked. Solana triggered the most reactive community in crypto two days in a row, and now everyone waits to see whether Schwartz will ignore it, acknowledge it or flip the switch back.

    #XRP #XRP News #Solana #Solana News #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 9, 2025 - 14:51
    'Huge Step': Coinbase CEO Hails CFTC Crypto Move
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Dec 9, 2025 - 14:42
    Standard Chartered: Bitcoin Halving Cycles Are Over
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Kyrgyzstan launches $50M gold-backed USDKG stablecoin to modernize cross-border payments
    BTCC Exchange Integrates with TradingView, Bringing Professional Trading Tools to its 10 Million Global Users
    Baltex Launches BTC to XMR Private Swaps
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 9, 2025 - 15:37
    Solana's New XRP Teaser Just Dropped, Ripple CTO Gets a Mention
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 9, 2025 - 14:51
    'Huge Step': Coinbase CEO Hails CFTC Crypto Move
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Dec 9, 2025 - 14:42
    Standard Chartered: Bitcoin Halving Cycles Are Over
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD