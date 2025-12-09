Solana's New XRP Teaser Just Dropped, Ripple CTO Gets a Mention

Solana escalated its unexpected outreach to the XRP crowd today with a new post captioned 'time to flip the switch', accompanied by a castle-themed illustration placing SOL at the top, Bitcoin and XRP on opposite towers, and a medieval cast of characters that looked intentionally crafted to provoke a reaction.

The detail that pushed the whole thing into a different league was the account tagging David Schwartz - Ripple’s CTO and one of the original architects of the XRP Ledger - who has not reacted yet, despite the growing noise around the post.

The timing wasn’t accidental. The Solana account had already detonated an XRP-focused spark less than 24 hours earlier when it posted a single number: 589. That number carries a long-running status inside the XRP community, tied to a never-confirmed price myth born from old Simpsons screenshots and endlessly recycled memes.

Time to flip the switch pic.twitter.com/OfZgGg226l — Solana (@solana) December 9, 2025

What looked like a light mystery drop pulled off more than 3.2 million views, nearly 10,000 likes and a massive reply wall driven almost entirely by XRP accounts.

Bitcoin, Solana and XRP

This second post does not feel like a continuation but a coincidence. Despite the community immediately framing it as Solana trying to redirect attention during a week when XRP threads dominated major timelines, the one interesting idea prompts the thought that it is a sneak peek of a new blockchain solution that will link Bitcoin, XRP and Solana together.

Whether it is strategic marketing, light provocation or a deliberate cross-ecosystem nudge, the setup worked. Solana triggered the most reactive community in crypto two days in a row, and now everyone waits to see whether Schwartz will ignore it, acknowledge it or flip the switch back.