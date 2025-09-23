Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for September 23

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is trying to stay bullish, however, there are some exceptions to the rule, according to CoinMarketCap.

SOL/USD

The rate of Solana (SOL) has dropped by 0.55% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SOL has made a false breakout of the local support of $213.22. If bulls can hold the gained initiative and the bar closes near the resistance, one can expect a level breakout, followed by further growth to the $225 mark.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the rate of SOL has bounced off yesterday's candle's low of $214.50.

If the bar closes far from that level, traders may expect a local upward move to the $230 zone.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly bar's closure in terms of the $213 level. If a bounce back does not occur, the decline is likely to continue to the $200 area soon.

SOL is trading at $218.64 at press time.